قدّمت الفاشنيستا الكويتية عهود العنزي إطلالة شتوية خلال ظهورها الأخير في أحد شوارع لندن المزيّنة بأضواء الأعياد، إذ اعتمدت معطف فرو فاخرا باللون الأوف وايت منحها حضورا دافئا وأنيقا ينسجم مع أجواء المدينة الشتوية.
جاء المعطف بقصّة منتفخة وملمس ناعم يبرز فخامة الفرو، فيما اختارت أسفله «توب» عالي الرقبة بدرجة كريمية متقاربة، ما أضاف تدرّجا لونيا متناغما عزّز من طابع الإطلالة الهادئ. ونسّقت عهود اللوك مع بنطال جينز واسع بقصّة مريحة، منح الإطلالة توازنا بين الفخامة والعملية.
وأكملت العنزي مظهرها بحقيبة يد بنية مرصّعة بنجوم معدنية، جاءت كعنصر لافت يكسر نعومة اللوك ويمنحه طابعا عصريا. أما الحذاء فجاء بتصميم ذكي يجمع بين خامة جلدية بنية وواجهة مرصّعة بالكريستال، ما منح اللوك بعدا دراميا دون أن يطغى على الفرو.
The Kuwaiti fashionista Ahood Al-Anzi presented a winter look during her recent appearance in one of London’s streets adorned with holiday lights, as she opted for a luxurious fur coat in off-white that gave her a warm and elegant presence that harmonizes with the winter atmosphere of the city.
The coat featured a puffy cut and a soft texture that highlighted the luxury of the fur, while she chose a high-neck top in a closely matching creamy shade underneath, adding a harmonious color gradient that enhanced the calm character of the look. Ahood paired the outfit with wide, comfortable-cut jeans, which provided a balance between luxury and practicality.
Al-Anzi completed her look with a brown handbag adorned with metallic stars, which served as a striking element that breaks the softness of the look and gives it a modern touch. The shoes featured a clever design that combined brown leather with a crystal-studded front, adding a dramatic dimension to the look without overshadowing the fur.