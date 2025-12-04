The Kuwaiti fashionista Ahood Al-Anzi presented a winter look during her recent appearance in one of London’s streets adorned with holiday lights, as she opted for a luxurious fur coat in off-white that gave her a warm and elegant presence that harmonizes with the winter atmosphere of the city.

The coat featured a puffy cut and a soft texture that highlighted the luxury of the fur, while she chose a high-neck top in a closely matching creamy shade underneath, adding a harmonious color gradient that enhanced the calm character of the look. Ahood paired the outfit with wide, comfortable-cut jeans, which provided a balance between luxury and practicality.

Al-Anzi completed her look with a brown handbag adorned with metallic stars, which served as a striking element that breaks the softness of the look and gives it a modern touch. The shoes featured a clever design that combined brown leather with a crystal-studded front, adding a dramatic dimension to the look without overshadowing the fur.