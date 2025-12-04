قدّمت الفاشنيستا الكويتية عهود العنزي إطلالة شتوية خلال ظهورها الأخير في أحد شوارع لندن المزيّنة بأضواء الأعياد، إذ اعتمدت معطف فرو فاخرا باللون الأوف وايت منحها حضورا دافئا وأنيقا ينسجم مع أجواء المدينة الشتوية.

جاء المعطف بقصّة منتفخة وملمس ناعم يبرز فخامة الفرو، فيما اختارت أسفله «توب» عالي الرقبة بدرجة كريمية متقاربة، ما أضاف تدرّجا لونيا متناغما عزّز من طابع الإطلالة الهادئ. ونسّقت عهود اللوك مع بنطال جينز واسع بقصّة مريحة، منح الإطلالة توازنا بين الفخامة والعملية.

وأكملت العنزي مظهرها بحقيبة يد بنية مرصّعة بنجوم معدنية، جاءت كعنصر لافت يكسر نعومة اللوك ويمنحه طابعا عصريا. أما الحذاء فجاء بتصميم ذكي يجمع بين خامة جلدية بنية وواجهة مرصّعة بالكريستال، ما منح اللوك بعدا دراميا دون أن يطغى على الفرو.