The spread of rechargeable beauty tools in the markets has increased recently, such as skin cleansing devices, light muscle lifting devices, and thermal massage tools.

This trend raises questions about whether these devices are merely a luxury with a marketing flair, or if they provide real, reliable results.

Preliminary studies and reports from specialists indicate that the effectiveness of these devices largely depends on the technology used within them, rather than just their rechargeable nature. Devices that operate with precise and studied frequencies, such as sonic vibration techniques or light muscle stimulation, have proven their ability to improve skin texture and stimulate blood circulation with regular use, while simple or imitation devices offer limited effects and are restricted to providing a sense of relaxation.

The popularity of these tools reflects the users' desire to achieve a home beauty routine that rivals clinic services without high costs or frequent visits, yet experts assert that their results cannot be compared to high-energy professional treatments.

They also recommend reading the technical specifications of the device before purchase, and ensuring that the technology is certified and safe for home use.

On the other hand, some believe that some of these devices have turned into a beauty trend more than a necessity, especially with the rise of influencer-based marketing.

Ultimately, their evaluation remains linked to the purpose of use; if the goal is simple improvements and a pleasant daily routine, they provide an acceptable result, whereas deeper results require professional interventions in specialized centers.