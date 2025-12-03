تزايد انتشار أدوات التجميل القابلة للشحن في الأسواق خلال الفترة الأخيرة، مثل أجهزة تنظيف البشرة، وأجهزة الرفع الخفيف للعضلات، وأدوات المساج الحراري.

ويثير هذا التوجه تساؤلات حول ما إذا كانت هذه الأجهزة مجرد رفاهية تحمل طابعا تسويقيا، أم أنها تقدم نتائج حقيقية يمكن الاعتماد عليها.

تشير الدراسات الأولية وتقارير المتخصصين إلى أن فاعلية هذه الأجهزة تعتمد بشكل كبير على التقنية المستخدمة داخلها، وليس على كونها قابلة للشحن فقط. فالأجهزة التي تعمل بترددات دقيقة ومدروسة، مثل تقنيات الاهتزازات الصوتية أو التحفيز العضلي الخفيف، أثبتت قدرتها على تحسين ملمس البشرة وتنشيط الدورة الدموية عند الاستخدام المنتظم، بينما تقدم الأجهزة البسيطة أو المقلدة تأثيرا محدودا وتقتصر فائدتها على الشعور بالاسترخاء.

وتعكس شعبية هذه الأدوات رغبة المستخدمات في الوصول إلى روتين جمالي منزلي يوازي خدمات العيادات دون تكلفة عالية أو زيارات متكررة، إلا أن الخبراء يؤكدون أن نتائجها لا يمكن مقارنتها بالعلاجات الاحترافية عالية الطاقة.

كما يوصون بقراءة المواصفات الفنية للجهاز قبل الشراء، والتأكد من أن التقنية معتمدة وآمنة للاستخدام المنزلي.

وفي مقابل ذلك، يرى آخرون أن بعض هذه الأجهزة تحوَّل إلى صيحة تجميلية أكثر من كونها ضرورة، خصوصا مع انتشار التسويق المبني على المؤثرين.

وفي المحصلة، يبقى تقييمها مرتبطا بهدف الاستخدام، فإذا المطلوب تحسينات بسيطة وروتين يومي لطيف، فهي تقدم نتيجة مقبولة، أما النتائج العميقة فتحتاج إلى تدخلات احترافية في مراكز متخصصة.