يعتبر الريتنول واحدًا من أكثر المكوّنات تأثيرًا في عالم العناية بالبشرة، إذ أحدث نقلة نوعية في روتين الجمال بفضل قدرته على تحسين ملمس البشرة وتجديد مظهرها بشكل واضح وملموس.

كيف يحوّل الريتنول مظهر بشرتك؟ اكتشفي أسرار المركب الأكثر تأثيرًا

ويبرز الريتنول بفوائده الأساسية الثلاث التي جعلت النساء يلتجئن إليه باستمرار.

الفائدة الأولى

تتمثل في قدرته على تحفيز تجدد الخلايا، الأمر الذي يمنح البشرة ملمسًا أنعم ويقلل من مظهر التصبغات الناتجة عن الشمس أو آثار الحبوب.

الفائدة الثانية

تتعلق بقدرته على دعم إنتاج الكولاجين، ما يساعد البشرة على الحفاظ على تماسكها ويحدّ من الخطوط الدقيقة التي تظهر مع التقدّم في العمر.

الفائدة الثالثة

دوره الفعّال بتنظيم إفراز الدهون داخل المسام، وهو ما يقلل من ظهور الحبوب ويمنح البشرة مظهرًا أكثر توازنًا ونقاءً.