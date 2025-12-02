خطفت كيم كارداشيان الأنظار بإطلالة مستوحاة من الزي الياباني التقليدي، إذ ظهرت بكيمونو وردي لامع يتّسم بقماش فاخر وحضور درامي لافت. اعتمدت التصميم بقصّة واسعة وأكمام طويلة متدفقة، فيما جاءت الياقة والحواف بلون بني داكن أضاف تباينا فخما يعزّز من جاذبية الإطلالة.
وركزت كيم على إبراز الخصر بحزام عريض مزيّن بحروف لامعة، مما منح اللوك توازنا بين الطابع التراثي واللمسات العصرية. واختارت تسريحة شعر ناعمة ومجوهرات لافتة لتكمل الإطلالة التي جمعت بين الفخامة وجرأة الأسلوب، مقدّمة نسخة حديثة من الكيمونو بروح غربية مترفة.
Kim Kardashian caught attention with a look inspired by traditional Japanese attire, as she appeared in a shiny pink kimono characterized by luxurious fabric and a striking dramatic presence. She opted for a design with a wide cut and flowing long sleeves, while the collar and edges were in a dark brown color that added a luxurious contrast enhancing the appeal of the look.
Kim focused on highlighting her waist with a wide belt adorned with shiny letters, which provided a balance between the traditional character and modern touches. She chose a soft hairstyle and eye-catching jewelry to complete the look that combined luxury with bold style, presenting a modern version of the kimono with an opulent Western spirit.