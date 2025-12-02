خطفت كيم كارداشيان الأنظار بإطلالة مستوحاة من الزي الياباني التقليدي، إذ ظهرت بكيمونو وردي لامع يتّسم بقماش فاخر وحضور درامي لافت. اعتمدت التصميم بقصّة واسعة وأكمام طويلة متدفقة، فيما جاءت الياقة والحواف بلون بني داكن أضاف تباينا فخما يعزّز من جاذبية الإطلالة.

وركزت كيم على إبراز الخصر بحزام عريض مزيّن بحروف لامعة، مما منح اللوك توازنا بين الطابع التراثي واللمسات العصرية. واختارت تسريحة شعر ناعمة ومجوهرات لافتة لتكمل الإطلالة التي جمعت بين الفخامة وجرأة الأسلوب، مقدّمة نسخة حديثة من الكيمونو بروح غربية مترفة.