Kim Kardashian caught attention with a look inspired by traditional Japanese attire, as she appeared in a shiny pink kimono characterized by luxurious fabric and a striking dramatic presence. She opted for a design with a wide cut and flowing long sleeves, while the collar and edges were in a dark brown color that added a luxurious contrast enhancing the appeal of the look.

Kim focused on highlighting her waist with a wide belt adorned with shiny letters, which provided a balance between the traditional character and modern touches. She chose a soft hairstyle and eye-catching jewelry to complete the look that combined luxury with bold style, presenting a modern version of the kimono with an opulent Western spirit.