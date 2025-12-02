حفل جوائز الموضة 2025 يبرز أناقة النجمات وتنوع الصيحات

The Fashion Awards 2025 were held in London, featuring top stars, and the models showcased a variety of looks ranging from elegant long dresses to bold pieces, reflecting the diversity of trends and design choices.

Among the prominent names at the event, Sandy Rose Kidman appeared in a dress that combined blue silk and gray tulle with layers that provided graceful movement, Cate Blanchett wore a black dress adorned with intricate details at the waist paired with gold accessories, and Sienna Miller dazzled in a soft white dress with pearl earrings and light pink shoes, while Ashley Graham made a statement in a long, shiny yellow dress with a fitted silhouette and a slit at the bottom.

The standout colors were bold and vibrant, such as yellow and dark blue, with classic suits and dresses appearing alongside pieces featuring complex details like pleats, layers, and intricate embroidery.

- The event embodied a variety of styles from serene classicism to bold and shocking designs.

- The fabrics were luxurious, including tulle, satin, and silk, to highlight opulence and femininity. - Accessories, makeup, and hairstyles added a cohesive touch to the looks.