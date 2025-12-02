أقيم في لندن حفل جوائز الموضة 2025 وشارك فيه كبار النجوم، وتميزت عارضات الأزياء بإطلالات متنوعة بين الفساتين الطويلة الأنيقة والقطع الجريئة لتعكس تنوع الصيحات والاختيارات التصميمية.

حفل جوائز الموضة 2025 يبرز أناقة النجمات وتنوع الصيحات

ومن بين الأسماء البارزة الموجودة في الحفل أطلت ساندي روز كيدمان بفستان يجمع بين الحرير الأزرق والتول الرمادي مع طبقات تمنح حركة راقية، وكيت بلانشيت بفستان أسود مزخرف بتفاصيل دقيقة على الخصر مع إكسسوارات ذهبية، وسيينا ميلر بفستان أبيض ناعم مع أقراط لؤلؤية وحذاء وردي فاتح، بينما أطلت آشلي غراهام بفستان أصفر لامع طويل بقصة ضيقة وشق من الأسفل.

وكانت الألوان البارزة قوية وجريئة مثل الأصفر والأزرق الداكن وظهرت بدلات وفساتين كلاسيكية وقطع ذات تفاصيل معقدة مثل الطيات والطبقات والتطريزات الدقيقة.

- الحفل جسد تنويع الأساليب من الكلاسيكية الهادئة إلى الجريئة والصادمة.

- الأقمشة كانت فخمة مثل التول والساتان والحرير لإبراز الفخامة والأنوثة. - الإكسسوارات والمكياج وتسريحات الشعر أضافت لمسة متكاملة للإطلالات.