حفل جوائز الموضة 2025 يبرز أناقة النجمات وتنوع الصيحات

أقيم في لندن حفل جوائز الموضة 2025 وشارك فيه كبار النجوم، وتميزت عارضات الأزياء بإطلالات متنوعة بين الفساتين الطويلة الأنيقة والقطع الجريئة لتعكس تنوع الصيحات والاختيارات التصميمية.
ومن بين الأسماء البارزة الموجودة في الحفل أطلت ساندي روز كيدمان بفستان يجمع بين الحرير الأزرق والتول الرمادي مع طبقات تمنح حركة راقية، وكيت بلانشيت بفستان أسود مزخرف بتفاصيل دقيقة على الخصر مع إكسسوارات ذهبية، وسيينا ميلر بفستان أبيض ناعم مع أقراط لؤلؤية وحذاء وردي فاتح، بينما أطلت آشلي غراهام بفستان أصفر لامع طويل بقصة ضيقة وشق من الأسفل.
وكانت الألوان البارزة قوية وجريئة مثل الأصفر والأزرق الداكن وظهرت بدلات وفساتين كلاسيكية وقطع ذات تفاصيل معقدة مثل الطيات والطبقات والتطريزات الدقيقة.
- الحفل جسد تنويع الأساليب من الكلاسيكية الهادئة إلى الجريئة والصادمة.
- الأقمشة كانت فخمة مثل التول والساتان والحرير لإبراز الفخامة والأنوثة. - الإكسسوارات والمكياج وتسريحات الشعر أضافت لمسة متكاملة للإطلالات.
The Fashion Awards 2025 were held in London, featuring top stars, and the models showcased a variety of looks ranging from elegant long dresses to bold pieces, reflecting the diversity of trends and design choices.
Among the prominent names at the event, Sandy Rose Kidman appeared in a dress that combined blue silk and gray tulle with layers that provided graceful movement, Cate Blanchett wore a black dress adorned with intricate details at the waist paired with gold accessories, and Sienna Miller dazzled in a soft white dress with pearl earrings and light pink shoes, while Ashley Graham made a statement in a long, shiny yellow dress with a fitted silhouette and a slit at the bottom.
The standout colors were bold and vibrant, such as yellow and dark blue, with classic suits and dresses appearing alongside pieces featuring complex details like pleats, layers, and intricate embroidery.
- The event embodied a variety of styles from serene classicism to bold and shocking designs.
- The fabrics were luxurious, including tulle, satin, and silk, to highlight opulence and femininity. - Accessories, makeup, and hairstyles added a cohesive touch to the looks.