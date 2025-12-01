لفتت جينيفر لوبيز الأنظار خلال احتفالها بعيد الشكر 2025 بعد ظهورها بفستان حريري كريمي مزدان بتفاصيل دانتيل ناعمة، ما منحها إطلالة كلاسيكية راقية رغم الطابع المنزلي للمناسبة. واعتمدت النجمة مكياجًا خريفيًا هادئًا وتسريحة مرفوعة بسيطة، فيما أضاف الحذاء ذا الكعب العالي لمسة فخامة أكملت المشهد.

جينيفر لوبيز تلفت الأنظار في عيد الشكر 2025

ورغم أن الاحتفال كان داخل منزلها، إلا أن لوبيز حافظت على أسلوبها المتوهج، إذ وثّقت لحظات إعداد المائدة وتزيين شجرة الميلاد بإطلالة بدت أقرب إلى جلسة تصوير، مؤكدة حضورها الدائم كأيقونة أناقة لا تفوّت فرصة لاستعراض أسلوبها المميز.