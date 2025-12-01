جينيفر لوبيز تلفت الأنظار في عيد الشكر 2025

Jennifer Lopez caught attention during her Thanksgiving celebration in 2025 after appearing in a creamy silk dress adorned with delicate lace details, which gave her a classic, elegant look despite the homey nature of the occasion. The star opted for a calm autumn makeup look and a simple updo, while the high-heeled shoes added a touch of luxury that completed the scene.

Although the celebration was held at her home, Lopez maintained her radiant style, as she documented moments of setting the table and decorating the Christmas tree with a look that seemed closer to a photo shoot, confirming her constant presence as a style icon who never misses an opportunity to showcase her distinctive fashion.