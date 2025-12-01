جينيفر لوبيز تلفت الأنظار في عيد الشكر 2025

لفتت جينيفر لوبيز الأنظار خلال احتفالها بعيد الشكر 2025 بعد ظهورها بفستان حريري كريمي مزدان بتفاصيل دانتيل ناعمة، ما منحها إطلالة كلاسيكية راقية رغم الطابع المنزلي للمناسبة. واعتمدت النجمة مكياجًا خريفيًا هادئًا وتسريحة مرفوعة بسيطة، فيما أضاف الحذاء ذا الكعب العالي لمسة فخامة أكملت المشهد.
ورغم أن الاحتفال كان داخل منزلها، إلا أن لوبيز حافظت على أسلوبها المتوهج، إذ وثّقت لحظات إعداد المائدة وتزيين شجرة الميلاد بإطلالة بدت أقرب إلى جلسة تصوير، مؤكدة حضورها الدائم كأيقونة أناقة لا تفوّت فرصة لاستعراض أسلوبها المميز.
Jennifer Lopez caught attention during her Thanksgiving celebration in 2025 after appearing in a creamy silk dress adorned with delicate lace details, which gave her a classic, elegant look despite the homey nature of the occasion. The star opted for a calm autumn makeup look and a simple updo, while the high-heeled shoes added a touch of luxury that completed the scene.
Although the celebration was held at her home, Lopez maintained her radiant style, as she documented moments of setting the table and decorating the Christmas tree with a look that seemed closer to a photo shoot, confirming her constant presence as a style icon who never misses an opportunity to showcase her distinctive fashion.