In the enchanting atmosphere of London, adorned with winter lights and the warmth of celebrations, global model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley captured attention during her attendance at the unveiling of the Christmas tree. With a luxurious look from Burberry that combined elegance and a festive touch, Rosie shone in a style that reflects the beauty of the season and the sophistication of the esteemed British brand, becoming the center of conversation among attendees and the lenses of photographers.

She wore a shiny burgundy trench coat and mustard yellow checkered trousers, all from Burberry, which added a modern classic touch to her look, in line with the season's atmosphere.

Rosie drew attention with her precise coordination of colors and materials, while maintaining her elegant personal style that highlights the celebratory spirit in line with the latest fashion trends.