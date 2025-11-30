وسط أجواء لندن الساحرة التي ازدانت بأضواء الشتاء ودفء الاحتفالات، خطفت العارضة العالمية روزي هنتنغتون–وايتلي الأنظار خلال حضورها حفل إزاحة الستار عن شجرة عيد الميلاد. بإطلالة مترفة من Burberry جمعت بين الرقي واللمسة الاحتفالية، تألقت روزي بأسلوب يعكس جمال الموسم وأناقة العلامة البريطانية العريقة، لتتحول إلى محور حديث الحاضرين وعدسات المصورين.

وارتدت معطف ترينش لامعاً باللون العنابي وسروال كاروهات باللون الأصفر الخردلي، جميعها من دار Burberry، ما أضفى على إطلالتها لمسة كلاسيكية عصرية متماشية مع أجواء الموسم.

ولفتت روزي الأنظار بتنسيقها الدقيق للألوان والخامات، مع الحفاظ على طابعها الشخصي الأنيق الذي يبرز روح الاحتفال المواكبة لأحدث صيحات الموضة.