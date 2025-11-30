الاهتمام بحماية البشرة من التلوث الرقمي يتزايد

The markets have recently witnessed a noticeable increase in demand for skincare products designed to combat the effects of digital pollution, particularly the blue light emitted from electronic devices. These products aim to protect the skin from dryness, inflammation, and the appearance of early signs of aging caused by continuous exposure to screens.

Beauty experts confirm that incorporating antioxidant ingredients and innovative techniques in these formulations enhances their ability to protect the skin, reflecting a global trend towards integrating prevention with daily care to keep up with the fast-paced digital lifestyle.

These initiatives contribute to raising consumer awareness about the importance of protecting the skin from modern factors, which fosters continuous innovation in the personal care industry.