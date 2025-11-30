شهدت الأسواق أخيرًا ارتفاعًا ملحوظًا في الطلب على منتجات العناية بالبشرة المخصصة لمكافحة آثار التلوث الرقمي، لا سيما الضوء الأزرق المنبعث من الأجهزة الإلكترونية. وتستهدف هذه المنتجات حماية البشرة من الجفاف، الالتهابات، وظهور علامات التقدم المبكر في السن، الناتجة عن التعرض المستمر للشاشات.

الاهتمام بحماية البشرة من التلوث الرقمي يتزايد

ويؤكد خبراء التجميل أن إدراج مكونات مضادة للأكسدة وتقنيات مبتكرة في هذه المستحضرات يعزز من قدرتها على حماية البشرة، كما يعكس توجهًا عالميًا نحو دمج الوقاية مع العناية اليومية لمواكبة نمط الحياة الرقمي المتسارع.

وتساهم هذه المبادرات في رفع وعي المستهلكين بأهمية حماية البشرة من العوامل الحديثة، ما يعزز الابتكار المستمر في صناعة مستحضرات العناية الشخصية.