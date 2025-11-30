بين رغبة في إطلالة طبيعية خفيفة وبحث عن بشرة موحّدة بلا شوائب، تقف المرأة أمام واحد من أصعب الخيارات في عالم المكياج.. كريم الأساس بتغطية عالية أم خفيفة؟ هذا المستحضر الأساسي الذي يحدّد نضارة الإطلالة وثباتها، لا يقتصر دوره على إخفاء العيوب فحسب، بل ينعكس على راحة البشرة وصحتها طوال اليوم. ومع اختلاف نوع كل بشرة والحاجة الجمالية المطلوبة، يصبح اختيار التركيبة المناسبة خطوة حاسمة لصنع مكياج متقن يوازن بين الجمال والراحة.
في المقابل يوفر كريم الأساس ذي التغطية العالية قدرة كبيرة على إخفاء العيوب ويوفر ثباتًا طويل الأمد ويمنح مظهرًا مثاليًا للبشرة ويعد مناسبًا للمناسبات الخاصة أو جلسات التصوير إلا أنه قد يعطي شعورًا بالثقل على البشرة وقد يبرز المسام إذا كانت البشرة دهنية أو حساسة ويمكن أن يبدو المكياج اصطناعيًا إذا لم يتم توزيعه بعناية.
**media«2622787»**
ويظل اختيار النوع الأمثل مرتبطًا باحتياجات المستخدم وأسلوب المكياج المفضل فالمكياج اليومي يحتاج غالبًا إلى كريم أساس خفيف بينما المناسبات تتطلب تغطية أعلى مع إمكانية دمج النوعين حسب الحاجة لضمان توازن بين الراحة والمظهر المثالي.
**media«2622788»**
Between the desire for a light natural look and the search for a flawless, even complexion, a woman faces one of the toughest choices in the world of makeup: high coverage foundation or light coverage? This essential product, which determines the freshness and longevity of the look, is not only limited to concealing imperfections but also reflects on the comfort and health of the skin throughout the day. With the different skin types and the required beauty needs, choosing the right formula becomes a crucial step in creating a flawless makeup that balances beauty and comfort.
On the other hand, high coverage foundation offers a great ability to conceal imperfections, provides long-lasting wear, and gives an ideal appearance to the skin, making it suitable for special occasions or photo shoots. However, it may feel heavy on the skin and can accentuate pores if the skin is oily or sensitive, and the makeup can appear artificial if not applied carefully.
**media«2622787»**
The choice of the optimal type remains linked to the user's needs and preferred makeup style, as daily makeup often requires a light foundation, while occasions demand higher coverage, with the possibility of blending both types as needed to ensure a balance between comfort and the ideal appearance.
**media«2622788»**