بين رغبة في إطلالة طبيعية خفيفة وبحث عن بشرة موحّدة بلا شوائب، تقف المرأة أمام واحد من أصعب الخيارات في عالم المكياج.. كريم الأساس بتغطية عالية أم خفيفة؟ هذا المستحضر الأساسي الذي يحدّد نضارة الإطلالة وثباتها، لا يقتصر دوره على إخفاء العيوب فحسب، بل ينعكس على راحة البشرة وصحتها طوال اليوم. ومع اختلاف نوع كل بشرة والحاجة الجمالية المطلوبة، يصبح اختيار التركيبة المناسبة خطوة حاسمة لصنع مكياج متقن يوازن بين الجمال والراحة.

في المقابل يوفر كريم الأساس ذي التغطية العالية قدرة كبيرة على إخفاء العيوب ويوفر ثباتًا طويل الأمد ويمنح مظهرًا مثاليًا للبشرة ويعد مناسبًا للمناسبات الخاصة أو جلسات التصوير إلا أنه قد يعطي شعورًا بالثقل على البشرة وقد يبرز المسام إذا كانت البشرة دهنية أو حساسة ويمكن أن يبدو المكياج اصطناعيًا إذا لم يتم توزيعه بعناية.

ويظل اختيار النوع الأمثل مرتبطًا باحتياجات المستخدم وأسلوب المكياج المفضل فالمكياج اليومي يحتاج غالبًا إلى كريم أساس خفيف بينما المناسبات تتطلب تغطية أعلى مع إمكانية دمج النوعين حسب الحاجة لضمان توازن بين الراحة والمظهر المثالي.

