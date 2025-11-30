خطفت دار كريستيان لوبوتان الأنظار بإعلان تعيين النجم الشاب جايدن سميث مديرًا إبداعيًا لخط الأزياء الرجالية. هذا القرار الجريء يعكس توجه العلامة نحو إعادة رسم هويتها الرجالية بروح عصرية متمرّدة، تستهدف جمهورًا شابًا يبحث عن التفرّد، وتؤكد في الوقت نفسه رغبتها في تعزيز حضورها على خارطة الموضة الرجالية العالمية. ومع رؤية سميث الجريئة وأسلوبه غير التقليدي، يبدو أنّ لوبوتان تستعد لمرحلة إبداعية جديدة تتجاوز المألوف.

ويأتي هذا التعيين في إطار استراتيجية العلامة لتجديد رؤيتها الإبداعية ودمج عناصر الثقافة المعاصرة مع هوية الدار العريقة، بما يفتح آفاقًا جديدة أمام الابتكار في التصاميم والأسلوب.

وأكدت الدار أن جايدن سميث سيشرف على تطوير التصاميم، والحملات الإعلانية، والتعاونات الإبداعية، بما يعكس توجهها نحو الجمع بين التقاليد والإبداع العصري في الأزياء الرجالية