على إيقاع موسيقى نابضة وألوان تتوهّج على منصّات العرض، أسدل أسبوع الموضة المصري ستار نسخته الثانية وسط زخم فني وحضور لافت لمبدعين من مصر والعالم العربي.

وشهدت العروض الختامية تقديم مجموعات متنوعة جمعت بين الحداثة والملامح التراثية، مع بروز واضح للمواهب الشابة التي قدّمت أعمالًا اعتمدت على الخامات المحلية والتقنيات الحرفية الدقيقة، في خطوة تعكس نضوج مشهد التصميم المصري وقدرته على المنافسة.

وتميّزت هذه النسخة بتطوير ملحوظ في التنظيم وتوسّع نطاق المشاركات، ما دفع المنظّمين للتأكيد على أن الحدث يسير بثبات نحو استقطاب اهتمام إعلام الموضة العالمي، وفتح الباب أمام مشاركة أسماء دولية في الدورات القادمة.

ويأمل القائمون على الأسبوع أن يتحوّل إلى منصة سنوية مؤثرة تُبرز الهوية المصرية في التصميم وتدعم المصممين الصاعدين، في وقت يراهن فيه القطاع على الحرف اليدوية والابتكار المحلي كجسر محتمل نحو العالمية.