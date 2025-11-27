في خطوة تعكس توجّه السعودية لتعزيز حضورها الإبداعي عالمياً، أعلنت هيئة الأزياء السعودية شراكةً جديدةً مع منظمة جيترو اليابانية، تركّز على الابتكار والاستدامة في قطاع الأزياء. الشراكة فتحت الباب أمام حوار مختلف بين ثقافتين غنيّتين، وقدّمت منصة حقيقية لالتقاء المصممين السعوديين بالتقنيات اليابانية المتقدمة في صناعة المنسوجات.
المعرض الذي أُقيم ضمن هذا التعاون كان بمثابة تجربة حيّة؛ عرض فيه المصممون السعوديون أعمالهم بجانب أقمشة يابانية معروفة بجودتها ودقتها، في محاولة لصياغة هوية جديدة تمزج بين الحس الإبداعي المحلي والطابع الحرفي الياباني.
هذه الخطوة ليست مجرد تعاون عابر، بل هي تأسيس لعلاقة طويلة المدى، تهدف لدعم المصممين السعوديين، وفتح أسواق جديدة، ودفع الصناعة نحو مستقبل أكثر استدامة وجودة. خطوة محسوبة وتدل على وعي الجهات التنظيمية بأهمية الشراكات النوعية بدل التقليدية.
In a move that reflects Saudi Arabia's aim to enhance its creative presence globally, the Saudi Fashion Authority announced a new partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), focusing on innovation and sustainability in the fashion sector. The partnership has opened the door for a different dialogue between two rich cultures and provided a real platform for Saudi designers to meet advanced Japanese technologies in the textile industry.
The exhibition held as part of this collaboration was a live experience; Saudi designers showcased their works alongside Japanese fabrics known for their quality and precision, in an attempt to craft a new identity that blends local creative sensibilities with Japanese craftsmanship.
This step is not just a fleeting collaboration, but rather the establishment of a long-term relationship aimed at supporting Saudi designers, opening new markets, and driving the industry towards a more sustainable and quality future. It is a calculated move that indicates the awareness of regulatory bodies regarding the importance of qualitative partnerships over traditional ones.