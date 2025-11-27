في خطوة تعكس توجّه السعودية لتعزيز حضورها الإبداعي عالمياً، أعلنت هيئة الأزياء السعودية شراكةً جديدةً مع منظمة جيترو اليابانية، تركّز على الابتكار والاستدامة في قطاع الأزياء. الشراكة فتحت الباب أمام حوار مختلف بين ثقافتين غنيّتين، وقدّمت منصة حقيقية لالتقاء المصممين السعوديين بالتقنيات اليابانية المتقدمة في صناعة المنسوجات.

المعرض الذي أُقيم ضمن هذا التعاون كان بمثابة تجربة حيّة؛ عرض فيه المصممون السعوديون أعمالهم بجانب أقمشة يابانية معروفة بجودتها ودقتها، في محاولة لصياغة هوية جديدة تمزج بين الحس الإبداعي المحلي والطابع الحرفي الياباني.

هذه الخطوة ليست مجرد تعاون عابر، بل هي تأسيس لعلاقة طويلة المدى، تهدف لدعم المصممين السعوديين، وفتح أسواق جديدة، ودفع الصناعة نحو مستقبل أكثر استدامة وجودة. خطوة محسوبة وتدل على وعي الجهات التنظيمية بأهمية الشراكات النوعية بدل التقليدية.