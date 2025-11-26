في حملة مناهضة العنف ضد المرأة، تحوّلت الأزياء إلى لغة مرئية تحمل رسائل قوية، إذ استخدم المصمّمون والأفراد الملابس كأداة للتوعية والتعبير عن التضامن مع الضحايا. الألوان الداكنة والفاتحة، والنقوش الرمزية، والملابس الممزقة أو المزخرفة برسومات تعكس الصراع والقوة، ساهمت في إيصال رسالة واضحة ضد العنف بكل أشكاله.

من خلال عروض الأزياء، ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والمناسبات العامة، ظهرت القدرة على دمج الفن والموضة لإبراز حقوق المرأة ومناهضة كل أشكال التهديد والاعتداء. الحملة لفتت الانتباه إلى أهمية الأزياء كأداة ثقافية للتغيير الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أن كل قطعة ملابس يمكن أن تكون رسالة احتجاج، وأن الموضة ليست مجرد شكل، بل وسيلة للتأثير والتوعية.