In a campaign against violence against women, fashion has transformed into a visual language carrying powerful messages, as designers and individuals used clothing as a tool for awareness and to express solidarity with the victims. Dark and light colors, symbolic patterns, and torn or embellished garments with designs reflecting struggle and strength contributed to conveying a clear message against violence in all its forms.

Through fashion shows, social media, and public events, the ability to merge art and fashion emerged to highlight women's rights and combat all forms of threat and assault. The campaign drew attention to the importance of fashion as a cultural tool for social change, emphasizing that every piece of clothing can be a message of protest, and that fashion is not just a form, but a means of influence and awareness.