أثارت سفيرة المملكة في الولايات المتحدة الأميرة ريما بنت بندر آل سعود ضجة واسعة بين عشاق الموضة والأزياء بعد ظهورها في لقاء رسمي مع ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالبيت الأبيض، حاملة حقيبتها الفريدة التي سرقت الأضواء.

ولم تكن «الشنطة» التي وضعتها الأميرة على الأرض بجانب قدمها مجرد إكسسوار، بل تحفة فنية مستوحاة من العمارة النجدية، صممتها الفنانة السعودية نورة سحمان بالتعاون مع علامة «كياني» المملوكة لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة. ويبلغ سعرها حوالى 150 ريالاً، ما أثار دهشة الكثيرين بسبب جمالها وبساطتها التي تحمل لمسة سعودية أصيلة.

حقيبة الأميرة ريما.. تصميم سعودي يثير إعجاب العالم

وتميزت الحقيبة بلون كحلي أنيق ينسجم مع فستان الأميرة الكلاسيكي، وبنمط هندسي مستوحى من خط الأفق النجدي والقمر والنجوم في مشهد ليلي يرمز إلى عمق الثقافة السعودية وروح الدرعية، مما جعلها رمزاً للأناقة والدبلوماسية في آنٍ واحدٍ.

وقد شارك نشطاء مواقع التواصل مقاطع وصور الحقيبة، متغزلين بتصميمها الفريد واعتبارها إطلالة توازن بين الرسمية والفن السعودي التقليدي، مؤكدين أن الأميرة ريما دائماً تعرف كيف تجمع بين الأناقة العالمية واللمسة الوطنية الأصيلة.