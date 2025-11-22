حقيبة الأميرة ريما.. تصميم سعودي يثير إعجاب العالم

أثارت سفيرة المملكة في الولايات المتحدة الأميرة ريما بنت بندر آل سعود ضجة واسعة بين عشاق الموضة والأزياء بعد ظهورها في لقاء رسمي مع ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالبيت الأبيض، حاملة حقيبتها الفريدة التي سرقت الأضواء.
ولم تكن «الشنطة» التي وضعتها الأميرة على الأرض بجانب قدمها مجرد إكسسوار، بل تحفة فنية مستوحاة من العمارة النجدية، صممتها الفنانة السعودية نورة سحمان بالتعاون مع علامة «كياني» المملوكة لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة. ويبلغ سعرها حوالى 150 ريالاً، ما أثار دهشة الكثيرين بسبب جمالها وبساطتها التي تحمل لمسة سعودية أصيلة.
وتميزت الحقيبة بلون كحلي أنيق ينسجم مع فستان الأميرة الكلاسيكي، وبنمط هندسي مستوحى من خط الأفق النجدي والقمر والنجوم في مشهد ليلي يرمز إلى عمق الثقافة السعودية وروح الدرعية، مما جعلها رمزاً للأناقة والدبلوماسية في آنٍ واحدٍ.
وقد شارك نشطاء مواقع التواصل مقاطع وصور الحقيبة، متغزلين بتصميمها الفريد واعتبارها إطلالة توازن بين الرسمية والفن السعودي التقليدي، مؤكدين أن الأميرة ريما دائماً تعرف كيف تجمع بين الأناقة العالمية واللمسة الوطنية الأصيلة.
The Saudi Ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, stirred a wide buzz among fashion and style enthusiasts after her appearance in an official meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, carrying her unique handbag that stole the spotlight.
The "bag" that the princess placed on the ground beside her foot was not just an accessory, but a work of art inspired by Najdi architecture, designed by Saudi artist Noura Suhiman in collaboration with the "Kiani" brand owned by the Public Investment Fund. Its price is around 150 riyals, which surprised many due to its beauty and simplicity that carry an authentic Saudi touch.
The bag featured an elegant navy color that harmonized with the princess's classic dress, and a geometric pattern inspired by the Najdi skyline, the moon, and stars in a nighttime scene that symbolizes the depth of Saudi culture and the spirit of Diriyah, making it a symbol of elegance and diplomacy at the same time.
Social media activists shared clips and images of the bag, praising its unique design and considering it a look that balances between formality and traditional Saudi art, affirming that Princess Reema always knows how to combine global elegance with an authentic national touch.