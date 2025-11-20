عاد البوت الفرو بقوة هذا الموسم ليجمع بين الدفء والأناقة، وتقدم الماركات نسخاً قصيرة وطويلة، مع الفرو الصناعي كخيار مستدام وعملي.
يُنسق مع ليغينغز، أو جينز، أو معاطف صوف وفخمة لإطلالة متوازنة بين الراحة والفخامة.
الألوان تتراوح بين المحايد والجريء، والنعل العريض أو المنصة يضيف لمسة عصرية.
البوت الفرو أصبح عنصراً أساسياً في خزانة الشتاء، يجمع بين التراث والموضة الحديثة.
The fur boot has made a strong comeback this season, combining warmth and elegance, with brands offering both short and long versions, featuring faux fur as a sustainable and practical option.
It can be styled with leggings, jeans, or luxurious wool coats for a balanced look between comfort and sophistication.
Colors range from neutral to bold, and the wide sole or platform adds a modern touch.
The fur boot has become a staple in the winter wardrobe, blending heritage with contemporary fashion.