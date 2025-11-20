عاد البوت الفرو بقوة هذا الموسم ليجمع بين الدفء والأناقة، وتقدم الماركات نسخاً قصيرة وطويلة، مع الفرو الصناعي كخيار مستدام وعملي.

يُنسق مع ليغينغز، أو جينز، أو معاطف صوف وفخمة لإطلالة متوازنة بين الراحة والفخامة.

الألوان تتراوح بين المحايد والجريء، والنعل العريض أو المنصة يضيف لمسة عصرية.

البوت الفرو أصبح عنصراً أساسياً في خزانة الشتاء، يجمع بين التراث والموضة الحديثة.