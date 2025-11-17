أحلام تتألق بإطلالة نمر لافتة مع حزامين يسرقان المشهد

ظهرت النجمة أحلام الشامسي بإطلالة لافتة ارتكزت على فستان طويل بطبعة حيوان جريئة، قدّم حضورًا قويًا يجمع بين الفخامة والطابع العصري.
العنصر الأكثر بروزًا في الإطلالة كان اعتمادها حزامين متراكبين باللون الأسود وتفاصيل ذهبية لامعة، ما أضاف بعدًا بصريًا غنيًا وقوة في تحديد الخصر.
اختيار الحزامين لم يكن مجرد تفصيل تجميلي، بل نقطة ارتكاز صنعت التوازن بين الحركة الانسيابية للفستان وبين البنية الصارمة للإكسسوارات الجلدية.
The star Ahlam Al-Shamsi appeared in a striking look centered around a long dress with a bold animal print, presenting a strong presence that combines luxury and a modern touch.
The most prominent element of the look was her use of two overlapping black belts with shiny gold details, which added a rich visual dimension and strength in defining the waist.
The choice of the belts was not just a decorative detail, but a focal point that created balance between the flowing movement of the dress and the strict structure of the leather accessories.