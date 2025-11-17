أحلام تتألق بإطلالة نمر لافتة مع حزامين يسرقان المشهد

The star Ahlam Al-Shamsi appeared in a striking look centered around a long dress with a bold animal print, presenting a strong presence that combines luxury and a modern touch.

The most prominent element of the look was her use of two overlapping black belts with shiny gold details, which added a rich visual dimension and strength in defining the waist.

The choice of the belts was not just a decorative detail, but a focal point that created balance between the flowing movement of the dress and the strict structure of the leather accessories.