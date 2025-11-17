ظهرت النجمة أحلام الشامسي بإطلالة لافتة ارتكزت على فستان طويل بطبعة حيوان جريئة، قدّم حضورًا قويًا يجمع بين الفخامة والطابع العصري.

أحلام تتألق بإطلالة نمر لافتة مع حزامين يسرقان المشهد

العنصر الأكثر بروزًا في الإطلالة كان اعتمادها حزامين متراكبين باللون الأسود وتفاصيل ذهبية لامعة، ما أضاف بعدًا بصريًا غنيًا وقوة في تحديد الخصر.

اختيار الحزامين لم يكن مجرد تفصيل تجميلي، بل نقطة ارتكاز صنعت التوازن بين الحركة الانسيابية للفستان وبين البنية الصارمة للإكسسوارات الجلدية.