أفضل الإطلالات في Governors Awards 2025

The Governors Awards 2025 ceremony was held in Los Angeles, and the awards season opened with an elegant and serene atmosphere, featuring stars such as Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, Winnie Thomas, and Dolly Parton.

The looks were characterized by a blend of classic and bold styles. Jessie Buckley chose a simple and elegant look with a turtleneck and a voluminous black skirt.

Jacob Elordi and Joe Alwyn donned men's suits inspired by classic aesthetics.

Ariana Grande caught attention in a pink dress from Dior.

Cynthia Erivo wore a Givenchy coat with a delicate floral style and pistachio colors from Chase Infiniti.

Teyana Taylor and her partner coordinated their looks, adding a distinctive group touch.

Rami Malek stood out in a Saint Laurent suit with Cartier jewelry.

Celine Song also drew attention in a Thom Browne suit, accessorized with Cartier pieces.

Queen Latifah chose an elegant Lanvin dress.

All the looks embodied a balance between elegance and personal distinction, featuring both classic and contemporary touches simultaneously.