أُقيم حفل Governors Awards 2025 في لوس أنجلوس، وفُتح موسم الجوائز بأجواء أنيقة وهادئة، أبرز النجوم الذين حضروا ديبي ألين، وتوم كروز، ويني توماس، ودولي بارتون.

أفضل الإطلالات في Governors Awards 2025

الإطلالات تميزت بمزيج بين الكلاسيكي والجرأة. وجيسي باكلي اختارت «لوك» بسيطاً وأنيقاً بتورتل‑نك، وتنورة سوداء ضخمة.

جاكوب إيلوردي، وجو ألوين اعتمدا بدلات رجالية مستوحاة من الطابع الكلاسيكي.

وآريانا غراندي لفتت الأنظار بفستان وردي زهري من Dior.

سينثيا إريفو ارتدت معطفاً من Givenchy بستايل زهور رقيق، وألوان بيستاشيو Chase Infiniti.

وتيانا تايلور جاؤوا بإطلالات منسقة معاً، ما أضاف لمسة جماعية مميزة.

رامي مالك برز في بدلة Saint Laurent مع مجوهرات Cartier.

وسيلين سونغ أيضاً لفتت الانتباه ببدلة Thom Browne، وإكسسوارات Cartier.

أما ملكة لاتيفا فاختارت فستان Lanvin أنيقاً.

الإطلالات كلها جسدت توازناً بين الأناقة والتميز الشخصي مع لمسات كلاسيكية وعصرية في آن واحد.