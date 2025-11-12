For Winter 2026, the trend of warm perfumes emerges, combining pistachio, caramel, and baked goods to evoke a feeling of warmth, comfort, and luxury.

On the other hand, pure and icy fragrances that mimic the cold air and freshness using aldehydes, mint, and clean musk stand out, providing a sense of lightness and agility.

As for pink pepper, it is used as a vibrant touch that adds movement and shine to the fragrance, bridging warmth and coolness to create a distinctive presence that can be utilized in design and marketing details to create a complete sensory experience.