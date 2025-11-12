لشتاء ٢٠٢٦ يبرز اتجاه العطور الدافئة التي تجمع بين الفستق والكراميل والمخبوزات لتعطي شعورًا بالدفء والراحة والفخامة.
من جهة أخرى، تبرز العطور النقية والجليدية التي تحاكي الهواء البارد والانتعاش باستخدام الألدهيدات والنعناع والمسك النظيف لتعطي إحساسًا بالخفة والرشاقة.
أما الفلفل الوردي فيُستخدم كلمسة حيوية تضيف حركة ولمعانا للعطر وتربط بين الدفء والبرودة ليعطي حضورًا مميزًا يمكن الاستفادة منه في تفاصيل التصميم والتسويق لخلق تجربة حسية متكامل.