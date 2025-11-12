لشتاء ٢٠٢٦ يبرز اتجاه العطور الدافئة التي تجمع بين الفستق والكراميل والمخبوزات لتعطي شعورًا بالدفء والراحة والفخامة.
من جهة أخرى، تبرز العطور النقية والجليدية التي تحاكي الهواء البارد والانتعاش باستخدام الألدهيدات والنعناع والمسك النظيف لتعطي إحساسًا بالخفة والرشاقة.
أما الفلفل الوردي فيُستخدم كلمسة حيوية تضيف حركة ولمعانا للعطر وتربط بين الدفء والبرودة ليعطي حضورًا مميزًا يمكن الاستفادة منه في تفاصيل التصميم والتسويق لخلق تجربة حسية متكامل.
٣ مكونات لعطور شتاء هذا العام
For Winter 2026, the trend of warm perfumes emerges, combining pistachio, caramel, and baked goods to evoke a feeling of warmth, comfort, and luxury.
On the other hand, pure and icy fragrances that mimic the cold air and freshness using aldehydes, mint, and clean musk stand out, providing a sense of lightness and agility.
As for pink pepper, it is used as a vibrant touch that adds movement and shine to the fragrance, bridging warmth and coolness to create a distinctive presence that can be utilized in design and marketing details to create a complete sensory experience.