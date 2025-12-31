Global model Bella Hadid made a striking appearance in Aspen just before the New Year's celebrations, surprising the audience with a radical change in her hair color, abandoning her usual dark shade in favor of a cool platinum blonde, which is one of the lightest shades she has sported so far. This transformation reflects a clear boldness in her beauty choices, especially since the color is close to metallic white, complemented by soft waves and a light fringe that frames her face and elegantly highlights her features.

This transformation received widespread interaction from followers, as it is one of the boldest changes in Bella Hadid's beauty journey. Some compared the new color to previous looks of her sister Gigi Hadid, which further increased public interest, especially since this type of color is rarely seen in winter looks.