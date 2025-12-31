ظهرت العارضة العالمية بيلا حديد بإطلالة لافتة في أسبن قبيل احتفالات رأس السنة، إذ فاجأت الجمهور بتغيير جذري في لون شعرها، متخلية عن لونها الداكن المعتاد لصالح لون بلاتينيوم أشقر بارد يُعد من أفتح الدرجات التي ظهرت بها حتى الآن. هذا التحول عكس جرأة واضحة في اختياراتها الجمالية، خصوصاً أن اللون اقترب من الأبيض المعدني، مع اعتماد تموجات ناعمة وغرّة خفيفة تحيط بالوجه وتبرز ملامحها بشكل أنيق ومتوازن.

وقد لاقى هذا التحول تفاعلاً واسعاً من المتابعين، كونه من أكثر التغييرات الجريئة في مسيرة بيلا حديد الجمالية، كما شبّه البعض اللون الجديد بإطلالات سابقة لشقيقتها جيجي حديد، الأمر الذي زاد من اهتمام الجمهور، خصوصاً أن هذا النوع من الألوان نادر الظهور في الإطلالات الشتوية.