تُعد الأظافر الميتالك من أبرز صيحات الجمال المرتبطة بإطلالات رأس السنة، لما تحمله من طابع احتفالي يعكس روح المناسبة ويمنح المظهر لمسة عصرية فاخرة. هذا الأسلوب يعتمد على اللمعة المعدنية الراقية التي تتدرج بين الفضي الكرومي والذهبي الدافئ والبرونزي الداكن، ما يجعله خياراً مثالياً للتنسيق مع أزياء السهرات والفساتين الفاخرة. الأظافر الميتالك لا تقتصر على الجرأة فقط، بل يمكن تنفيذها بأسلوب ناعم وأنيق يناسب مختلف الأذواق، سواء عبر تغطية كاملة أو من خلال لمسات خفيفة تضيف بريقاً محسوباً. وقد لاقت هذه الصيحة رواجاً واسعاً في إطلالات نهاية العام، كونها تعكس إحساساً بالاحتفال والرقي في آنٍ واحد، وتُعد مكملة مثالية لإطلالة رأس السنة التي تبحث عن التميز دون مبالغة.