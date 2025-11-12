ظهرت النجمة سيلينا غوميز أخيرا في جلسة تصوير جديدة بإطلالة لفتت الأنظار، حيث ارتدت كورسيها ذهبيا معدنيا بتصميم جريء يعكس فخامة التفاصيل وقوة الحضور.

الإطلالة جمعت بين الطابع المستقبلي والأنوثة الكلاسيكية، إذ تناغم بريق المعدن الذهبي مع مكياج ناعم وتسريحة شعر بسيطة، مما أبرز جمالها الطبيعي وأناقتها الراقية.

الصورة لاقت انتشارًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل، واعتبرها المتابعون من أقوى إطلالات سيلينا هذا العام بفضل جرأتها ولمستها الفريدة في تنسيق القطع المعدنية بطريقة أنثوية ومتوازنة.