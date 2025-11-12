حقن البوتوكس عادة يُنصح بها من أواخر العشرينات إلى أوائل الثلاثينات للوقاية من ظهور التجاعيد، بينما الأشخاص في الأربعينات والخمسينات قد يستخدمونها لتقليل التجاعيد الموجودة بالفعل.

النتائج المتوقعة تشمل تخفيف خطوط الوجه مثل تجاعيد الجبهة وبين الحاجبين حول العينين، منح البشرة مظهرًا أكثر نعومة وشبابًا، مع الحفاظ على تعابير الوجه الطبيعية عند تطبيقه بطريقة صحيحة.

عادة تظهر النتائج خلال أيام قليلة وتستمر من 3 إلى 6 أشهر حسب استجابة العضلات وطريقة الحقن.