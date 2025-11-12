حقن البوتوكس عادة يُنصح بها من أواخر العشرينات إلى أوائل الثلاثينات للوقاية من ظهور التجاعيد، بينما الأشخاص في الأربعينات والخمسينات قد يستخدمونها لتقليل التجاعيد الموجودة بالفعل.
النتائج المتوقعة تشمل تخفيف خطوط الوجه مثل تجاعيد الجبهة وبين الحاجبين حول العينين، منح البشرة مظهرًا أكثر نعومة وشبابًا، مع الحفاظ على تعابير الوجه الطبيعية عند تطبيقه بطريقة صحيحة.
عادة تظهر النتائج خلال أيام قليلة وتستمر من 3 إلى 6 أشهر حسب استجابة العضلات وطريقة الحقن.
Botox injections are typically recommended from the late twenties to the early thirties to prevent the appearance of wrinkles, while individuals in their forties and fifties may use them to reduce existing wrinkles.
The expected results include the smoothing of facial lines such as forehead wrinkles and frown lines between the eyebrows and around the eyes, giving the skin a softer and more youthful appearance, while maintaining natural facial expressions when applied correctly.
Results usually appear within a few days and last from 3 to 6 months, depending on muscle response and injection technique.