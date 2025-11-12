انتشر أخيرا تقرير رسمي يشير إلى أن الغالبية العظمى من عارضات الأزياء على منصات الأزياء العالمية نحو 97 % كن ضمن قياسات ضيقة تتراوح بين UK 4 وUK 8 ما يشير لوجود فجوة كبيرة بين شعارات صناعة الأزياء عن التنوّع وبين الواقع الفعلي على المنصات والعارضات.

هذا يعني أن الغالبية العظمى من العارضات ما زلن يحملن قياسات نحيلة جدًا ما يعكس تنوعًا حقيقيًا ويؤثر على صورة الموضة ويجعل المستهلك يشعر أحيانًا بأن التنوّع مجرد شعار تسويقي وليس ممارسة حقيقية على أرض الواقع.

وقد كان رد فعل الناس متباينًا بين صدمة وانتقاد، حيث عبّر كثيرون عن استيائهم من الفجوة بين الشعارات وما هو موجود على أرض الواقع، معتبرين أن هذا يعكس ضغوطًا كبيرة على الجسم والمعايير الجمالية، بينما رأى آخرون أن التقرير مجرد كشف للواقع وأنه فرصة لصناعة الأزياء لتكون أكثر شفافية ومسؤولة تجاه تمثيل الأجسام بشكل واقع.