A recent official report has emerged indicating that the vast majority of models on global fashion runways, about 97%, fall within narrow measurements ranging from UK 4 to UK 8, highlighting a significant gap between the fashion industry's slogans about diversity and the actual reality on the runways and among the models.

This means that the overwhelming majority of models still maintain very slim measurements, which reflects a lack of true diversity and impacts the image of fashion, sometimes making consumers feel that diversity is merely a marketing slogan rather than a genuine practice in reality.

People's reactions have varied between shock and criticism, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the gap between slogans and what exists in reality, considering that this reflects significant pressure on body image and beauty standards. Meanwhile, others viewed the report as merely revealing the truth and an opportunity for the fashion industry to be more transparent and responsible in representing bodies realistically.