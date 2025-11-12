في لفتة أنيقة ومليئة بالحنين، تألّقت كاريس دوغلاس، ابنة النجمة كاثرين زيتا جونز، بفستان والدتها الأسود الشهير الذي ارتدته في عام 2005، وذلك خلال حضورها فعالية PAC NYC Icons of Culture برفقة والدها الممثل مايكل دوغلاس.

الفستان الذي يحمل لمسات من الدانتيل الناعم وتطريزات كلاسيكية أعاد للأذهان أناقة كاثرين الخالدة، إذ حافظت كاريس على أسلوب والدتها الأيقوني مع لمسة شبابية عصرية أبرزت جمالها الطبيعي.

الظهور المميز أثار إعجاب الجمهور الذي لاحظ الشبه الكبير بين الأم وابنتها، سواء في الملامح أو في روح الإطلالة الساحرة التي جمعت بين الأصالة والحدث.