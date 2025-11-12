In an elegant gesture filled with nostalgia, Karis Douglas, daughter of star Catherine Zeta-Jones, shone in her mother's famous black dress that she wore in 2005, during her attendance at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture event alongside her father, actor Michael Douglas.

The dress, featuring touches of soft lace and classic embroidery, evoked Catherine's timeless elegance, as Karis maintained her mother's iconic style with a youthful modern twist that highlighted her natural beauty.

The standout appearance impressed the audience, who noted the strong resemblance between mother and daughter, both in features and in the enchanting spirit of the look that combined authenticity and the occasion.