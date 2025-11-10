في ليلة مليئة بالأناقة والإثارة، احتفلت كريس جينر بيوم ميلادها السبعين في منزل جيف بيزوس ببيفرلي هيلز، تحت ثيم (جيمس بوند)، محاطة بألمع النجوم ولمسات من الفخامة التي لا تُنسى.
ظهرت جينر بفستان أحمر كرِيمزون ذو قصة بدون أكتاف، بتفاصيل كشكش (ruffles) وذيل خفيف، نسّقته مع قفّازات سوداء شيفون طويلة وأقراط ألماسية لافتة.￼
القصّة والألوان منحاها حضوراً شبابيّاً جداً، اذ بدا المظهر وكأن المرأة تحتفي بسن الأربعين وليس السبعين.
On a night filled with elegance and excitement, Kris Jenner celebrated her seventieth birthday at Jeff Bezos's home in Beverly Hills, under a (James Bond) theme, surrounded by the brightest stars and unforgettable touches of luxury.
Jenner appeared in a crimson red strapless gown with ruffle details and a light train, paired with long black chiffon gloves and striking diamond earrings.￼
The cut and colors gave her a very youthful presence, as the look seemed to celebrate a woman in her forties rather than her seventies.