في ليلة مليئة بالأناقة والإثارة، احتفلت كريس جينر بيوم ميلادها السبعين في منزل جيف بيزوس ببيفرلي هيلز، تحت ثيم (جيمس بوند)، محاطة بألمع النجوم ولمسات من الفخامة التي لا تُنسى.

ظهرت جينر بفستان أحمر كرِيمزون ذو قصة بدون أكتاف، بتفاصيل كشكش (ruffles) وذيل خفيف، نسّقته مع قفّازات سوداء شيفون طويلة وأقراط ألماسية لافتة.￼
القصّة والألوان منحاها حضوراً شبابيّاً جداً، اذ بدا المظهر وكأن المرأة تحتفي بسن الأربعين وليس السبعين.