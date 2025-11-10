On a night filled with elegance and excitement, Kris Jenner celebrated her seventieth birthday at Jeff Bezos's home in Beverly Hills, under a (James Bond) theme, surrounded by the brightest stars and unforgettable touches of luxury.

Jenner appeared in a crimson red strapless gown with ruffle details and a light train, paired with long black chiffon gloves and striking diamond earrings.￼

The cut and colors gave her a very youthful presence, as the look seemed to celebrate a woman in her forties rather than her seventies.