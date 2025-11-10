بإطلالة ساحرة.. أنغام تُعيد تعريف الأناقة في موسم الرياض
10 نوفمبر 2025 - 07:46
|
آخر تحديث 10 نوفمبر 2025 - 07:46
ذكرى السلمي (جدة) zekraalsolami@
في ليلة تفيض بالأناقة والسحر، خطفت أنغام الأضواء مجددًا في موسم الرياض، بإطلالة فريدة من توقيع المصمم العالمي زهير مراد، لكنها لم تكتفِ بذلك، بل أضافت لمستها الخاصة التي حولت الفستان إلى قطعة تجمع بين الجرأة والرقي.
الفستان مزخرف بالكامل بأحجار كريستال وترتر باللون الغامق وتناسق مع المجوهرات الراقية أعطى مظهر فخم ومتوازن التعديل الشخصي على التصميم أضفى لمسة تميّز وحافظ على أناقة الفستان وجاذبيته.
On a night overflowing with elegance and magic, Angham once again stole the spotlight at the Riyadh Season, with a unique look designed by the world-renowned designer Zuhair Murad. However, she didn't stop there; she added her personal touch that transformed the dress into a piece that combines boldness and sophistication.
The dress is fully adorned with dark-colored crystal stones and sequins, and its harmony with the exquisite jewelry gave it a luxurious and balanced appearance. The personal modifications to the design added a distinctive touch while maintaining the dress's elegance and allure.