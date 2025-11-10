بإطلالة ساحرة.. أنغام تُعيد تعريف الأناقة في موسم الرياض

On a night overflowing with elegance and magic, Angham once again stole the spotlight at the Riyadh Season, with a unique look designed by the world-renowned designer Zuhair Murad. However, she didn't stop there; she added her personal touch that transformed the dress into a piece that combines boldness and sophistication.

The dress is fully adorned with dark-colored crystal stones and sequins, and its harmony with the exquisite jewelry gave it a luxurious and balanced appearance. The personal modifications to the design added a distinctive touch while maintaining the dress's elegance and allure.