في ليلة تفيض بالأناقة والسحر، خطفت أنغام الأضواء مجددًا في موسم الرياض، بإطلالة فريدة من توقيع المصمم العالمي زهير مراد، لكنها لم تكتفِ بذلك، بل أضافت لمستها الخاصة التي حولت الفستان إلى قطعة تجمع بين الجرأة والرقي.

بإطلالة ساحرة.. أنغام تُعيد تعريف الأناقة في موسم الرياض

الفستان مزخرف بالكامل بأحجار كريستال وترتر باللون الغامق وتناسق مع المجوهرات الراقية أعطى مظهر فخم ومتوازن التعديل الشخصي على التصميم أضفى لمسة تميّز وحافظ على أناقة الفستان وجاذبيته.