كشف رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق لورد ديفيد كاميرون أنه أصيب بسرطان غدة البروستاتا.

زوجته طلبت منه الفحص

وقال في مقابلة نشرتها صحيفة «التايمز» أمس (الإثنين)، إن زوجته سمانثا طلبت منه الخضوع للفحص، بعدما استمعت لإحدى الإذاعات، التي استضافت أحد قادة الأعمال وهو يقول إن الفحص الخاص بسرطان البروستاتا يبحث عن البروتينات الخاصة بهذا السرطان. وقال كاميرون (59 عاماً) إن النتيجة أكدت وجود تلك البروتينات بنسبة عالية في جسمه.

يرفض التفاصيل الخاصة عن صحته

وأضاف أنه لا يحب عادة أن يكشف التفاصيل الخاصة بصحته. لكنه وجد نفسه مضطراً إلى ذلك بسبب القلق الذي يساوره من عدم وجود برنامج وطني لفحص سرطان البروستاتا. وزاد أن الرجال لا يهتمون عادة بهذه التفاصيل الصحية. لكنها ضرورية لتفادي الوفاة بمرض يمكن القضاء عليه إذا تم اكتشافه مبكراً. وكشف لورد كاميرون أنه وجد نفسه مضطراً لتحرك عاجل لمواجهة المرض الذي أصابه، خصوصاً أن شقيقه الأكبر المحامي الإكسندر كاميرون توفي بسرطان البنكرياس في عام 2023، عن عمر بلغ 59 عاماً. وأضاف أنه سارع للخضوع للعلاج.وخضع بعد ذلك للتصوير المغناطيسي الذي كشف أن العلاج قضى على السرطان تماماً.

اختار الأبر طريقة للعلاج

وأوضح أنه اختار طريقة للعلاج تستخدم فيها الإبر لتوصيل نبضات كهربائية تقضي على الخلايا السرطانية، من دون حاجة إلى العلاج الإشعاعي، أو استئصال غدة البروستاتا. وأشار إلى أنه انضم لحملة تقود جميع أبحاث سرطان البروستاتا الخيرية للمطالبة بتعميم نظام وطني للفحص. وقال إن التقدم التكنولوجي أحدث تحولاً جذرياً في الكشف المبكر عن سرطان البروستاتا، ما سيؤدي قريباً إلى إنقاذ حياة 12 ألف شخص يموتون سنوياً بهذا المرض في بريطانيا. وكانت الحكومة البريطانية أعلنت أن لجنة الفحص الوطني ستتخذ قراراً (الخميس) بتعميم الفحوص المبكرة لكشف سرطان غدة البروستاتا؛ خصوصاً للأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للإصابة، مثل من تثبت التحاليل أنهم توجد في أجسامهم مورثات (جينات) تتعلق بالإصابة بهذا المرض. ويعد سرطان البروستاتا أكثر أنواع السرطان شيوعاً في بريطانيا؛ إذ إنه يتم تشخيص إصابة أكثر من 56 ألف شخص سنوياً.