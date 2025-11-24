Former British Prime Minister Lord David Cameron revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate gland cancer.

His wife urged him to get tested

In an interview published by The Times yesterday (Monday), he stated that his wife Samantha urged him to undergo testing after she listened to a radio program featuring a business leader discussing how the prostate cancer test looks for specific proteins related to this cancer. Cameron (59 years old) said that the results confirmed a high presence of those proteins in his body.

He refuses to share details about his health

He added that he usually does not like to disclose details about his health. However, he felt compelled to do so due to his concern over the lack of a national program for prostate cancer screening. He noted that men typically do not pay attention to these health details, but they are essential to avoid dying from a disease that can be eradicated if detected early. Lord Cameron revealed that he found himself compelled to take urgent action to confront the illness he faced, especially since his older brother, lawyer Alexander Cameron, died of pancreatic cancer in 2023 at the age of 59. He added that he quickly sought treatment and subsequently underwent an MRI, which revealed that the treatment had completely eradicated the cancer.

He chose a needle-based treatment method

He explained that he opted for a treatment method that uses needles to deliver electrical pulses that eliminate cancerous cells, without the need for radiation therapy or prostate gland removal. He mentioned that he joined a campaign leading all charitable prostate cancer research to advocate for the implementation of a national screening system. He stated that technological advancements have brought about a radical transformation in the early detection of prostate cancer, which will soon save the lives of 12,000 people who die from this disease annually in Britain. The British government announced that the national screening committee will make a decision (on Thursday) regarding the implementation of early screening tests for prostate gland cancer, especially for those at higher risk, such as individuals whose tests show they have genes related to this disease. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in Britain, with over 56,000 people diagnosed each year.