تعكس زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى الولايات المتحدة تلبيةً لدعوة من رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، تقدير الرئيس الأمريكي لقيادة المملكة ومكانتها السياسية وثقلها على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي، ودورها المحوري والمؤثر في تعزيز أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم.
يأتي توقيع البلدين على اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم للتعاون في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية والأمنية على المستوى الحكومي والخاص ليؤكد عمق العلاقات التي ترتبط المملكة مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وحرص قيادتي البلدين على تطوير وتوثيق شراكتهما الاستراتيجية.
صياغة المعادلات الأمنية والاقتصادية
أكد الباحث في العلاقات الدولية رئيس منتدى الخبرة السعودي الدكتور أحمد الشهري، أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة، تُعد واحدة من أهم الزيارات السياسية في العقد الأخير، مشيراً إلى أنها تأتي في وقت تتسارع فيه التحولات الإقليمية والدولية، وتبرز فيه المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في صياغة معادلات الأمن والاقتصاد على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.
وقال الشهري لـ«عكاظ»: «هذه الزيارة تحمل دلالات عميقة تتجاوز الطابع البروتوكولي التقليدي، فالمملكة اليوم تدخل مرحلة جديدة في علاقاتها الدولية، تقوم على الشراكات المتكافئة وصياغة المبادرات، لا مجرد الاستجابة لها. والولايات المتحدة تدرك أن السعودية باتت حجر الزاوية في استقرار الشرق الأوسط، وفي مستقبل أسواق الطاقة، وفي منظومة الاقتصاد العالمي».
وأضاف الشهري: إن الملفات المطروحة خلال الزيارة – من الدفاع إلى الاقتصاد والتقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والملفات الجيوسياسية – تعكس حجم التحول في الدور السعودي، وتؤكد أن المملكة أصبحت شريكاً لا يمكن تجاوزه في أي صياغة للسياسات الدولية ذات الصلة بالمنطقة».
منظومة مصالح مشتركة
في المقابل، يشير الأكاديمي بقسم الإعلام بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتور سعيد قشّاش الغامدي، أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة تمثل نقلة في مسار العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، لما تحمله من رسائل عميقة، تعكس إعادة تشكيل التعاون الاستراتيجي، بما يتوافق مع التحولات المتسارعة في المنطقة والعالم.
وأضاف الغامدي: إلى أن الزيارة تكرّس شراكة أكثر عمقاً، تستند إلى رؤية سعودية واضحة، تسعى إلى بناء اقتصاد متنوع وتعزيز الدور الإقليمي للمملكة ضمن منظومة مصالح مشتركة تهدف إلى دعم الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.
اهتمام دولي وزخم إعلامي كبير
ويلفت الغامدي الى أن الزيارة تحظى باهتمام عالمي واسع، إذ تعكس اللقاءات المرتقبة بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وكبار المسؤولين في الإدارة وأعضاء الكونغرس وقادة الشركات الكبرى، إدراكاً أمريكياً متنامياً لأهمية الدور السعودي في قضايا المنطقة والاقتصاد العالمي، ولحتمية استمرار الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين في ظل تغيّر المشهد الدولي وتعقيداته.
اتفاق دفاعي طويل المدى
وفي الجانب الأمني، بيّن الغامدي أن المباحثات ستتركز على مشروع الاتفاق الدفاعي طويل المدى، الذي يُعد إطاراً جديداً للضمانات الأمنية الأمريكية للمملكة، إلى جانب تعميق التعاون في التقنيات الدفاعية، وتطوير منظومات مشتركة تشمل الدفاع الجوي والطائرات، وعلى رأسها مقاتلات F-35 التي أكد الرئيس الأمريكي موافقته على بيعها للمملكة.
وأشار إلى أن الزيارة ستشهد أيضاً بحث توطين الصناعات العسكرية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، إضافة إلى مناقشة البرنامج النووي السلمي السعودي، واستكمال التفاهمات التقنية الخاصة بدورة الوقود النووي تحت إشراف دولي، بما يعزز توجه المملكة نحو الطاقة النظيفة.
شراكات اقتصادية واستثمارات واسعة
وأوضح الغامدي أن الجانب الاقتصادي سيحظى بحضور بارز في الزيارة، عبر لقاءات مكثفة مع رؤساء الشركات الأمريكية الكبرى، بهدف تطوير شراكات استثمارية واسعة، في مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة المتجددة والتعدين والمشاريع العملاقة مثل نيوم والبحر الأحمر، فضلاً عن التعاون في الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الرقائق الإلكترونية، وتعزيز موقع المملكة مركزاً عالمياً للتقنيات المستقبلية.
الملفات الإقليمية.. غزة، والممرات البحرية
وفي المحور الجيوسياسي، أكد الغامدي أن الجانبين سيبحثان دور المملكة في إعادة تشكيل التوازنات في الشرق الأوسط، مشيراً إلى تأكيد الجانب السعودي أن أي مسار للتطبيع مع إسرائيل يجب أن يرتبط بقيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة، وفق المبادرة العربية وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.
كما تشمل المباحثات ملفات غزة ولبنان واليمن والسودان، وحماية الممرات البحرية الحيوية في البحر الأحمر، إضافة إلى تعزيز الحلول السياسية ودعم الاستقرار في المنطقة.
مرحلة جديدة للعلاقات
واختتم الغامدي تحليله، بالإشارة إلى أن هذه الزيارة تؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من العلاقات الثنائية، تقوم على التعاون المتبادل وتعكس مكانة المملكة قوةً اقتصاديةً وسياسيةً صاعدةً ذات تأثير مباشر في قضايا المنطقة.
وفي الوقت نفسه، تدرك واشنطن أن استقرار الشرق الأوسط يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بتعزيز شراكتها مع الرياض، بما يرسّخ توجهاً استراتيجياً يدمج الأمن بالاقتصاد والتقنية في إطار تحالف قادر على دعم الاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.
The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the United States, in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, reflects the American president's appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom and its political stature, as well as its significant weight on both regional and international levels, and its pivotal and influential role in enhancing the security and stability of the region and the world.
The signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various political, economic, commercial, investment, and security fields at both governmental and private levels confirms the depth of the relations that bind the Kingdom with the United States and the commitment of the leadership of both countries to develop and strengthen their strategic partnership.
Formulating Security and Economic Equations
Dr. Ahmed Al-Shahri, a researcher in international relations and head of the Saudi Expertise Forum, affirmed that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States is one of the most important political visits in the last decade, noting that it comes at a time when regional and international transformations are accelerating, with the Kingdom emerging as a key player in shaping security and economic equations at both regional and global levels.
Al-Shahri told "Okaz": "This visit carries profound implications that go beyond the traditional protocol. Today, the Kingdom is entering a new phase in its international relations, based on equitable partnerships and the formulation of initiatives, rather than merely responding to them. The United States recognizes that Saudi Arabia has become a cornerstone in the stability of the Middle East, in the future of energy markets, and in the global economic system."
He added that the issues raised during the visit—from defense to economy, technology, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical files—reflect the extent of the transformation in Saudi Arabia's role and confirm that the Kingdom has become an indispensable partner in any formulation of international policies related to the region.
A System of Shared Interests
In contrast, Dr. Said Qashash Al-Ghamdi, an academic in the Department of Media at King Saud University, indicated that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States represents a shift in the historical relations between the two countries, carrying deep messages that reflect the reformation of strategic cooperation in line with the accelerating transformations in the region and the world.
Al-Ghamdi added that the visit consolidates a deeper partnership based on a clear Saudi vision that seeks to build a diversified economy and enhance the Kingdom's regional role within a system of shared interests aimed at supporting security, stability, and prosperity.
International Attention and Significant Media Momentum
Al-Ghamdi pointed out that the visit enjoys wide international attention, as the anticipated meetings between the Crown Prince and U.S. President Donald Trump, senior officials in the administration, members of Congress, and leaders of major companies reflect a growing American recognition of the importance of the Saudi role in regional issues and the global economy, and the necessity of continuing the strategic partnership between the two countries amid changing international dynamics and complexities.
Long-term Defense Agreement
On the security side, Al-Ghamdi explained that discussions will focus on the long-term defense agreement, which is considered a new framework for American security guarantees to the Kingdom, in addition to deepening cooperation in defense technologies and developing joint systems that include air defense and aircraft, topped by the F-35 fighter jets, which the U.S. president confirmed his approval to sell to the Kingdom.
He noted that the visit will also witness discussions on localizing military industries in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, in addition to discussing the Saudi peaceful nuclear program and completing technical understandings related to the nuclear fuel cycle under international supervision, which enhances the Kingdom's direction towards clean energy.
Extensive Economic Partnerships and Investments
Al-Ghamdi clarified that the economic aspect will have a prominent presence during the visit, through intensive meetings with leaders of major American companies, aimed at developing extensive investment partnerships in areas such as technology, renewable energy, mining, and mega-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea, as well as cooperation in artificial intelligence and electronic chip technologies, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global center for future technologies.
Regional Files: Gaza and Maritime Corridors
In the geopolitical axis, Al-Ghamdi confirmed that both sides will discuss the Kingdom's role in reshaping balances in the Middle East, noting the Saudi side's assertion that any path to normalization with Israel must be linked to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with the Arab initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.
The discussions will also include files related to Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as protecting vital maritime corridors in the Red Sea, in addition to enhancing political solutions and supporting stability in the region.
A New Phase in Relations
Al-Ghamdi concluded his analysis by indicating that this visit establishes a new phase in bilateral relations, based on mutual cooperation and reflecting the Kingdom's status as an emerging economic and political power with a direct impact on regional issues.
At the same time, Washington recognizes that the stability of the Middle East is closely linked to strengthening its partnership with Riyadh, which solidifies a strategic approach that integrates security with economy and technology within a coalition capable of supporting stability and prosperity in the region and the world.