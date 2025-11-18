تعكس زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى الولايات المتحدة تلبيةً لدعوة من رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، تقدير الرئيس الأمريكي لقيادة المملكة ومكانتها السياسية وثقلها على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي، ودورها المحوري والمؤثر في تعزيز أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم.

يأتي توقيع البلدين على اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم للتعاون في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية والأمنية على المستوى الحكومي والخاص ليؤكد عمق العلاقات التي ترتبط المملكة مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وحرص قيادتي البلدين على تطوير وتوثيق شراكتهما الاستراتيجية.

د. أحمد الشهري صياغة المعادلات الأمنية والاقتصادية

أكد الباحث في العلاقات الدولية رئيس منتدى الخبرة السعودي الدكتور أحمد الشهري، أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة، تُعد واحدة من أهم الزيارات السياسية في العقد الأخير، مشيراً إلى أنها تأتي في وقت تتسارع فيه التحولات الإقليمية والدولية، وتبرز فيه المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في صياغة معادلات الأمن والاقتصاد على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.

وقال الشهري لـ«عكاظ»: «هذه الزيارة تحمل دلالات عميقة تتجاوز الطابع البروتوكولي التقليدي، فالمملكة اليوم تدخل مرحلة جديدة في علاقاتها الدولية، تقوم على الشراكات المتكافئة وصياغة المبادرات، لا مجرد الاستجابة لها. والولايات المتحدة تدرك أن السعودية باتت حجر الزاوية في استقرار الشرق الأوسط، وفي مستقبل أسواق الطاقة، وفي منظومة الاقتصاد العالمي».

وأضاف الشهري: إن الملفات المطروحة خلال الزيارة – من الدفاع إلى الاقتصاد والتقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والملفات الجيوسياسية – تعكس حجم التحول في الدور السعودي، وتؤكد أن المملكة أصبحت شريكاً لا يمكن تجاوزه في أي صياغة للسياسات الدولية ذات الصلة بالمنطقة».

د. سعيد الغامدي منظومة مصالح مشتركة

في المقابل، يشير الأكاديمي بقسم الإعلام بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتور سعيد قشّاش الغامدي، أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة تمثل نقلة في مسار العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، لما تحمله من رسائل عميقة، تعكس إعادة تشكيل التعاون الاستراتيجي، بما يتوافق مع التحولات المتسارعة في المنطقة والعالم.

وأضاف الغامدي: إلى أن الزيارة تكرّس شراكة أكثر عمقاً، تستند إلى رؤية سعودية واضحة، تسعى إلى بناء اقتصاد متنوع وتعزيز الدور الإقليمي للمملكة ضمن منظومة مصالح مشتركة تهدف إلى دعم الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.

اهتمام دولي وزخم إعلامي كبير

ويلفت الغامدي الى أن الزيارة تحظى باهتمام عالمي واسع، إذ تعكس اللقاءات المرتقبة بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وكبار المسؤولين في الإدارة وأعضاء الكونغرس وقادة الشركات الكبرى، إدراكاً أمريكياً متنامياً لأهمية الدور السعودي في قضايا المنطقة والاقتصاد العالمي، ولحتمية استمرار الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين في ظل تغيّر المشهد الدولي وتعقيداته.

اتفاق دفاعي طويل المدى

وفي الجانب الأمني، بيّن الغامدي أن المباحثات ستتركز على مشروع الاتفاق الدفاعي طويل المدى، الذي يُعد إطاراً جديداً للضمانات الأمنية الأمريكية للمملكة، إلى جانب تعميق التعاون في التقنيات الدفاعية، وتطوير منظومات مشتركة تشمل الدفاع الجوي والطائرات، وعلى رأسها مقاتلات F-35 التي أكد الرئيس الأمريكي موافقته على بيعها للمملكة.

وأشار إلى أن الزيارة ستشهد أيضاً بحث توطين الصناعات العسكرية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، إضافة إلى مناقشة البرنامج النووي السلمي السعودي، واستكمال التفاهمات التقنية الخاصة بدورة الوقود النووي تحت إشراف دولي، بما يعزز توجه المملكة نحو الطاقة النظيفة.

شراكات اقتصادية واستثمارات واسعة

وأوضح الغامدي أن الجانب الاقتصادي سيحظى بحضور بارز في الزيارة، عبر لقاءات مكثفة مع رؤساء الشركات الأمريكية الكبرى، بهدف تطوير شراكات استثمارية واسعة، في مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة المتجددة والتعدين والمشاريع العملاقة مثل نيوم والبحر الأحمر، فضلاً عن التعاون في الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الرقائق الإلكترونية، وتعزيز موقع المملكة مركزاً عالمياً للتقنيات المستقبلية.

الملفات الإقليمية.. غزة، والممرات البحرية

وفي المحور الجيوسياسي، أكد الغامدي أن الجانبين سيبحثان دور المملكة في إعادة تشكيل التوازنات في الشرق الأوسط، مشيراً إلى تأكيد الجانب السعودي أن أي مسار للتطبيع مع إسرائيل يجب أن يرتبط بقيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة، وفق المبادرة العربية وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.

كما تشمل المباحثات ملفات غزة ولبنان واليمن والسودان، وحماية الممرات البحرية الحيوية في البحر الأحمر، إضافة إلى تعزيز الحلول السياسية ودعم الاستقرار في المنطقة.

مرحلة جديدة للعلاقات

واختتم الغامدي تحليله، بالإشارة إلى أن هذه الزيارة تؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من العلاقات الثنائية، تقوم على التعاون المتبادل وتعكس مكانة المملكة قوةً اقتصاديةً وسياسيةً صاعدةً ذات تأثير مباشر في قضايا المنطقة.

وفي الوقت نفسه، تدرك واشنطن أن استقرار الشرق الأوسط يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بتعزيز شراكتها مع الرياض، بما يرسّخ توجهاً استراتيجياً يدمج الأمن بالاقتصاد والتقنية في إطار تحالف قادر على دعم الاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.