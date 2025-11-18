The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the United States, in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, reflects the American president's appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom and its political stature, as well as its significant weight on both regional and international levels, and its pivotal and influential role in enhancing the security and stability of the region and the world.

The signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various political, economic, commercial, investment, and security fields at both governmental and private levels confirms the depth of the relations that bind the Kingdom with the United States and the commitment of the leadership of both countries to develop and strengthen their strategic partnership.



Formulating Security and Economic Equations

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shahri, a researcher in international relations and head of the Saudi Expertise Forum, affirmed that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States is one of the most important political visits in the last decade, noting that it comes at a time when regional and international transformations are accelerating, with the Kingdom emerging as a key player in shaping security and economic equations at both regional and global levels.

Al-Shahri told "Okaz": "This visit carries profound implications that go beyond the traditional protocol. Today, the Kingdom is entering a new phase in its international relations, based on equitable partnerships and the formulation of initiatives, rather than merely responding to them. The United States recognizes that Saudi Arabia has become a cornerstone in the stability of the Middle East, in the future of energy markets, and in the global economic system."

He added that the issues raised during the visit—from defense to economy, technology, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical files—reflect the extent of the transformation in Saudi Arabia's role and confirm that the Kingdom has become an indispensable partner in any formulation of international policies related to the region.



A System of Shared Interests

In contrast, Dr. Said Qashash Al-Ghamdi, an academic in the Department of Media at King Saud University, indicated that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States represents a shift in the historical relations between the two countries, carrying deep messages that reflect the reformation of strategic cooperation in line with the accelerating transformations in the region and the world.

Al-Ghamdi added that the visit consolidates a deeper partnership based on a clear Saudi vision that seeks to build a diversified economy and enhance the Kingdom's regional role within a system of shared interests aimed at supporting security, stability, and prosperity.

International Attention and Significant Media Momentum

Al-Ghamdi pointed out that the visit enjoys wide international attention, as the anticipated meetings between the Crown Prince and U.S. President Donald Trump, senior officials in the administration, members of Congress, and leaders of major companies reflect a growing American recognition of the importance of the Saudi role in regional issues and the global economy, and the necessity of continuing the strategic partnership between the two countries amid changing international dynamics and complexities.

Long-term Defense Agreement

On the security side, Al-Ghamdi explained that discussions will focus on the long-term defense agreement, which is considered a new framework for American security guarantees to the Kingdom, in addition to deepening cooperation in defense technologies and developing joint systems that include air defense and aircraft, topped by the F-35 fighter jets, which the U.S. president confirmed his approval to sell to the Kingdom.

He noted that the visit will also witness discussions on localizing military industries in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, in addition to discussing the Saudi peaceful nuclear program and completing technical understandings related to the nuclear fuel cycle under international supervision, which enhances the Kingdom's direction towards clean energy.

Extensive Economic Partnerships and Investments

Al-Ghamdi clarified that the economic aspect will have a prominent presence during the visit, through intensive meetings with leaders of major American companies, aimed at developing extensive investment partnerships in areas such as technology, renewable energy, mining, and mega-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea, as well as cooperation in artificial intelligence and electronic chip technologies, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global center for future technologies.

Regional Files: Gaza and Maritime Corridors

In the geopolitical axis, Al-Ghamdi confirmed that both sides will discuss the Kingdom's role in reshaping balances in the Middle East, noting the Saudi side's assertion that any path to normalization with Israel must be linked to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with the Arab initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

The discussions will also include files related to Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as protecting vital maritime corridors in the Red Sea, in addition to enhancing political solutions and supporting stability in the region.

A New Phase in Relations

Al-Ghamdi concluded his analysis by indicating that this visit establishes a new phase in bilateral relations, based on mutual cooperation and reflecting the Kingdom's status as an emerging economic and political power with a direct impact on regional issues.

At the same time, Washington recognizes that the stability of the Middle East is closely linked to strengthening its partnership with Riyadh, which solidifies a strategic approach that integrates security with economy and technology within a coalition capable of supporting stability and prosperity in the region and the world.