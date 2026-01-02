تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في مطار الملك خالد الدولي من إحباط محاولة تهريب 38,340 حبة من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المخدر، عُثر عليها مُخبأة في طرد بريدي وارد إلى المملكة عبر المطار.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي، أنه ورد إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد الدولي، «طرد بريدي»، وعند خضوعه للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على الكمية من الحبوب مُخبأة في الطرد.
وأضاف الحربي أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، وجرى القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة وهما شخصان.
وأكد أن «زاتكا» عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات، داعيًا الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910) حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at King Khalid International Airport managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 38,340 pills of the narcotic substance "amphetamine," which were found hidden in a postal package arriving in the Kingdom through the airport.
The official spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that a "postal package" arrived in the Kingdom via King Khalid International Airport, and during customs procedures, and inspection using security technologies and live means, the quantity of pills was found hidden in the package.
Al-Harbi added that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control, and the recipients of the seized items inside the Kingdom, who are two individuals, were arrested.
He confirmed that "ZATCA" is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom through all its customs outlets, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society, by limiting attempts to smuggle such scourges and other prohibited items. He called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy, by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.