تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في مطار الملك خالد الدولي من إحباط محاولة تهريب 38,340 حبة من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المخدر، عُثر عليها مُخبأة في طرد بريدي وارد إلى المملكة عبر المطار.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي، أنه ورد إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد الدولي، «طرد بريدي»، وعند خضوعه للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على الكمية من الحبوب مُخبأة في الطرد.

وأضاف الحربي أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، وجرى القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة وهما شخصان.

وأكد أن «زاتكا» عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات، داعيًا الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910) حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.