في انتهاك جديد، توغّلت دورية تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي مؤلفة من ثلاث سيارات، اليوم الجمعة، في بلدتي رويحينة وشمال أم العظام في ريف القنيطرة الأوسط في سورية.


وأنشأت القوات الإسرائيلية حاجزاً مؤقتاً على الطريق الواصل بين بلدتي أم العظام والمشيرفة، وفتشت السيارات المارة ودققت في هوياتهم الشخصية قبل أن تنسحب من المنطقة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية «د.ب.أ».


وحسب شهود عيان، فإن رتل الجيش الإسرائيلي غادر الموقع في وقت لاحق نحو القاعدة العسكرية المستحدثة في منطقة العدنانية، من دون ورود معلومات عن وقوع اعتقالات أو اشتباكات.


خطوة أولى من نوعها


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أعلن، أمس الخميس، نشر قوات من لواء «الحشمونائيم»، الذي يضم جنوداً من التيار الحريدي المتدين، في المنطقة الأمنية جنوب سورية، في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها لهذا اللواء في تلك المنطقة.


وقال في بيان إن قوات المشاة التابعة للواء باشرت تنفيذ أنشطة ميدانية بعد خضوعها لسلسلة تدريبات عسكرية، شملت عمليات تفتيش وصفها بـ«محددة الهدف»، جرى خلالها جمع معلومات استخباراتية، بزعم إزالة التهديدات الأمنية وضمان أمن المدنيين في إسرائيل، لا سيما سكان الجولان.


انهيار هدنة 1974


ومنذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الـ8 من ديسمبر 2024، تتواصل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، إذ تُسجَّل توغّلات شبه يومية في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا، ترافقها عمليات اعتقال، أفرج عن بعض الموقوفين لاحقاً، في حين لا يزال آخرون قيد الاحتجاز حتى الآن.


يذكر أن إسرائيل تخلت عن هدنة عام 1974، وتوغلت قواتها داخل المنطقة منزوعة السلاح على مدى أشهر. ونشرت قوات ومعدات عسكرية في الجنوب السوري متجاوزة المنطقة العازلة، بما في ذلك نقطة المراقبة الاستراتيجية في جبل الشيخ.


ولم تسفر 6 جولات من المحادثات التي جرت بين مسؤولين سوريين وإسرائيليين بوساطة أمريكية، عن التوصل إلى اتفاق أمني يهدف إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة الحدودية، علماً أن المفاوضات توقفت منذ سبتمبر 2025.