In a new violation, an Israeli army patrol consisting of three vehicles infiltrated today, Friday, into the towns of Ruwayhina and north of Um al-Athum in the central Quneitra countryside in Syria.



The Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint on the road connecting the towns of Um al-Athum and al-Mushayrifa, searched passing vehicles, and checked their personal identities before withdrawing from the area, according to the German news agency "DPA."



According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army convoy left the site later towards the newly established military base in the al-Adnaniyah area, with no information reported about arrests or clashes.



A First-of-Its-Kind Step



The Israeli army announced yesterday, Thursday, the deployment of forces from the "Hashmonim" Brigade, which includes soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox community, in the security area in southern Syria, in what is considered the first step of its kind for this brigade in that region.



It stated in a statement that the infantry forces of the brigade began carrying out field activities after undergoing a series of military training, which included what it described as "targeted" inspections, during which intelligence information was gathered, claiming to eliminate security threats and ensure the safety of civilians in Israel, especially the residents of the Golan.



Collapse of the 1974 Ceasefire



Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israeli violations in the area have continued, with near-daily incursions recorded in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, accompanied by arrest operations, some of which have seen detainees released later, while others remain in custody to this day.



It is noteworthy that Israel abandoned the 1974 ceasefire and has infiltrated its forces into the demilitarized zone for months. It has deployed military forces and equipment in southern Syria, surpassing the buffer zone, including the strategic observation point on Mount Hermon.



Six rounds of talks held between Syrian and Israeli officials, mediated by the United States, have not resulted in reaching a security agreement aimed at stabilizing the border area, noting that negotiations have been stalled since September 2025.