في انتهاك جديد، توغّلت دورية تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي مؤلفة من ثلاث سيارات، اليوم الجمعة، في بلدتي رويحينة وشمال أم العظام في ريف القنيطرة الأوسط في سورية.
وأنشأت القوات الإسرائيلية حاجزاً مؤقتاً على الطريق الواصل بين بلدتي أم العظام والمشيرفة، وفتشت السيارات المارة ودققت في هوياتهم الشخصية قبل أن تنسحب من المنطقة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية «د.ب.أ».
وحسب شهود عيان، فإن رتل الجيش الإسرائيلي غادر الموقع في وقت لاحق نحو القاعدة العسكرية المستحدثة في منطقة العدنانية، من دون ورود معلومات عن وقوع اعتقالات أو اشتباكات.
خطوة أولى من نوعها
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أعلن، أمس الخميس، نشر قوات من لواء «الحشمونائيم»، الذي يضم جنوداً من التيار الحريدي المتدين، في المنطقة الأمنية جنوب سورية، في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها لهذا اللواء في تلك المنطقة.
وقال في بيان إن قوات المشاة التابعة للواء باشرت تنفيذ أنشطة ميدانية بعد خضوعها لسلسلة تدريبات عسكرية، شملت عمليات تفتيش وصفها بـ«محددة الهدف»، جرى خلالها جمع معلومات استخباراتية، بزعم إزالة التهديدات الأمنية وضمان أمن المدنيين في إسرائيل، لا سيما سكان الجولان.
انهيار هدنة 1974
ومنذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الـ8 من ديسمبر 2024، تتواصل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، إذ تُسجَّل توغّلات شبه يومية في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا، ترافقها عمليات اعتقال، أفرج عن بعض الموقوفين لاحقاً، في حين لا يزال آخرون قيد الاحتجاز حتى الآن.
يذكر أن إسرائيل تخلت عن هدنة عام 1974، وتوغلت قواتها داخل المنطقة منزوعة السلاح على مدى أشهر. ونشرت قوات ومعدات عسكرية في الجنوب السوري متجاوزة المنطقة العازلة، بما في ذلك نقطة المراقبة الاستراتيجية في جبل الشيخ.
ولم تسفر 6 جولات من المحادثات التي جرت بين مسؤولين سوريين وإسرائيليين بوساطة أمريكية، عن التوصل إلى اتفاق أمني يهدف إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة الحدودية، علماً أن المفاوضات توقفت منذ سبتمبر 2025.
In a new violation, an Israeli army patrol consisting of three vehicles infiltrated today, Friday, into the towns of Ruwayhina and north of Um al-Athum in the central Quneitra countryside in Syria.
The Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint on the road connecting the towns of Um al-Athum and al-Mushayrifa, searched passing vehicles, and checked their personal identities before withdrawing from the area, according to the German news agency "DPA."
According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army convoy left the site later towards the newly established military base in the al-Adnaniyah area, with no information reported about arrests or clashes.
A First-of-Its-Kind Step
The Israeli army announced yesterday, Thursday, the deployment of forces from the "Hashmonim" Brigade, which includes soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox community, in the security area in southern Syria, in what is considered the first step of its kind for this brigade in that region.
It stated in a statement that the infantry forces of the brigade began carrying out field activities after undergoing a series of military training, which included what it described as "targeted" inspections, during which intelligence information was gathered, claiming to eliminate security threats and ensure the safety of civilians in Israel, especially the residents of the Golan.
Collapse of the 1974 Ceasefire
Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israeli violations in the area have continued, with near-daily incursions recorded in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, accompanied by arrest operations, some of which have seen detainees released later, while others remain in custody to this day.
It is noteworthy that Israel abandoned the 1974 ceasefire and has infiltrated its forces into the demilitarized zone for months. It has deployed military forces and equipment in southern Syria, surpassing the buffer zone, including the strategic observation point on Mount Hermon.
Six rounds of talks held between Syrian and Israeli officials, mediated by the United States, have not resulted in reaching a security agreement aimed at stabilizing the border area, noting that negotiations have been stalled since September 2025.