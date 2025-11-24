The Criminal Court in Kuwait decided today (Monday) to release artist Ilham Al-Fadala on bail, and the case of broadcasting false news has been postponed to a session on December 8.

The court confronted Al-Fadala with the recorded clip of her, to which she denied the accusation.

During the session, Al-Fadala affirmed her innocence of all the charges against her, while the defense team submitted a request for her release, which will be decided after reviewing the evidence and arguments.

In a related context, news of the session sparked widespread interaction on social media, where her daughter Al-Noor posted an emotional message on her mother's Snapchat account expressing her deep longing for her, saying: "Mom, I miss you so much... I hope you come out and return to us safely."

On another note, Al-Fadala's lawyer, Mariam Al-Bahr, denied the rumors that recently circulated about her client suffering a heart attack and being taken to the hospital, confirming that what is being circulated is merely rumors aimed at exploiting the case of her detention for 21 days pending investigation. Al-Bahr indicated that she continues to receive supportive messages from the public, affirming that Al-Fadala appreciates their prayers and requests for them to continue.

Al-Bahr also clarified, in a voice recording, that she is committed to not disclosing any substantive details regarding the case out of respect for legal procedures, until final rulings are issued.

The Public Prosecution had ordered the detention of artist Ilham Al-Fadala for 21 days pending investigation in a state security case, following the circulation of an audio recording attributed to her that sparked a storm of controversy on social media.

According to the newspaper "Al-Qabas," the circulated recording includes phrases that were deemed "offensive," prompting the relevant authorities to act immediately to verify the authenticity of the clip and determine whether the voice indeed belongs to the artist.

The recording, described as "shocking," was published on the platform "X" in recent hours, and it is said to date back to 2021, containing critical remarks despite Al-Fadala's assertion of her "love for Kuwait"; however, the mixed reactions prompted the authorities to take swift action and necessary legal measures.

The Kuwaiti artist faces a potential charge related to "endangering state security," pending the results of the forensic audio examination that will determine whether the recording is genuine or fabricated.

Earlier, Al-Fadala denied in a live broadcast on "Snapchat" the rumors about her nationality being revoked, affirming that her family is among the founding families of Kuwait since the 18th century and descends from the Al-Atoub who settled in the east of the country during its early establishment.

On social media, followers were divided between those calling for accountability for whoever leaked an old recording and those who felt that its content is sufficient to open an official investigation, while others suggested that the leak may have been orchestrated by a former friend of the artist.

While Ilham Al-Fadala and her lawyer remain silent for now, the Public Prosecution continues its investigation to determine the authenticity of the recording and make the appropriate decision regarding the case.