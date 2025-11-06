In a shocking development that has caused a major uproar in Kuwait, the Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of artist Ilham Al-Fadala for 21 days pending an investigation into a state security case, following the circulation of an audio recording attributed to her that sparked a storm of controversy on social media.

According to Al-Qabas newspaper, the circulated recording includes phrases that were deemed "offensive," prompting the relevant authorities to act immediately to verify the authenticity of the clip and determine whether the voice actually belongs to the artist.

The recording, described as "shocking," was published on the X platform in the past few hours and is said to date back to 2021. It contains critical remarks despite Al-Fadala's assertion during it of her "love for Kuwait." However, the mixed reactions prompted the authorities to take swift action and implement the necessary legal procedures.

The Kuwaiti artist faces a potential charge related to "harming state security," awaiting the results of the forensic audio examination that will determine whether the recording is genuine or fabricated.

Earlier, Al-Fadala denied in a live broadcast on Snapchat the rumors about her citizenship being revoked, asserting that her family is among the founding families of Kuwait since the 18th century and descends from the Al-‘Utub who settled in the eastern part of the country during its early establishment.

On social media, followers have been divided between those calling for accountability for whoever leaked the old recording and those who believe its content is sufficient to open an official investigation, while others suggested that the leak may have been orchestrated by a former friend of the artist.

While Ilham Al-Fadala and her lawyer remain silent for now, the Public Prosecution continues its investigation to determine the validity of the recording and make an appropriate decision regarding the case.