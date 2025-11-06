في تطور صادم أثار ضجة كبرى في الكويت، أمرت النيابة العامة بحبس الفنانة إلهام الفضالة لمدة 21 يوماً، على ذمة تحقيق في قضية أمن دولة، بعد انتشار تسجيل صوتي منسوب إليها أحدث عاصفة من الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب صحيفة القبس، فإن التسجيل المتداول يتضمن عبارات اعتُبرت «مسيئة»، ما دفع الجهات المختصة إلى التحرك فوراً للتحقق من صحة المقطع وتحديد إن كان الصوت يعود فعلاً إلى الفنانة.

التسجيل الذي وُصف بـ«الصادم»، نُشر على منصة إكس خلال الساعات الماضية، ويُقال إنه يعود إلى عام 2021، ويتضمّن حديثاً انتقادياً رغم تأكيد الفضالة خلاله على «حبها للكويت». إلا أن ردود الفعل المتباينة دفعت السلطات إلى التحرك السريع واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وتواجه الفنانة الكويتية تهمة محتملة تتعلق بـ «المساس بأمن الدولة»، بانتظار نتائج الفحص الجنائي الصوتي الذي سيحسم ما إذا كان التسجيل حقيقياً أم مفبركاً.

وفي وقت سابق، نفت الفضالة في بث مباشر عبر سناب شات ما تردد عن سحب جنسيتها، مؤكدة أن عائلتها من الأسر المؤسسة للكويت منذ القرن الـ 18، ومنحدرة من العتوب الذين سكنوا شرق البلاد في بدايات نشأتها.

أما على مواقع التواصل، فقد انقسم المتابعون بين من طالب بمحاسبة من سرّب تسجيلاً قديماً، ومن رأى أن محتواه كافٍ لفتح تحقيق رسمي، فيما أشار آخرون إلى أن التسريب قد يكون مدبّراً من صديقة سابقة للفنانة.

وبينما تلتزم إلهام الفضالة ومحاميها الصمت حتى الآن، تواصل النيابة العامة التحقيق لتحديد مدى صحة التسجيل واتخاذ القرار المناسب بشأن القضية.