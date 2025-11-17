وجه الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، المشرفة على انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 بالبلاد، بالتدقيق التام وفحص جميع الطعون المقدمة حول الأحداث التي شهدتها بعض الدوائر الانتخابية، التي جرت فيها منافسة بين المرشحين الفرديين، وذلك بعد انتشار أنباء عن وجود تزوير وانتهاكات للعملية الانتخابية في بعض الدوائر.

وقال السيسي في منشور له على حساباته الرسمية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي: «وصلتني الأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الإنتخابية التي جرت فيها منافسة بين المرشحين الفرديين، وهذه الأحداث تخضع في فحصها والفصل فيها للهيئة الوطنية للإنتخابات دون غيرها، وهي هيئة مستقلة في أعمالها وفقاً لقانون إنشائها».

وأضاف السيسي: «أطلب من الهيئة الموقرة التدقيق التام عند فحص هذه الأحداث والطعون المقدمة بشأنها، وأن تتخذ القرارات التي تُرضى الله - سبحانه وتعالى – وتكشف بكل أمانة عن إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، وأن تُعلي الهيئة من شفافية الإجراءات من خلال التيقن من حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات من اللجنة الفرعية، حتى يأتي أعضاء مجلس النواب ممثلين فعليين عن شعب مصر تحت قبة البرلمان».

ونصح السيسي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بأن «لا تتردد في إتخاذ القرار الصحيح عند تعذر الوصول إلى إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية سواء بالإلغاء الكامل لهذه المرحلة من الإنتخابات، أو إلغائها جزئيا في دائرة أو أكثر من دائرة إنتخابية، على أن تجرى الإنتخابات الخاصة بها لاحقاً».

وطلب الرئيس المصري من الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالإعلان عن الإجراءات المتخذة نحو ما وصل إليها من مخالفات في الدعاية الإنتخابية، حتى تتحقق الرقابة الفعالة على هذه الدعاية، ولا تخرج عن إطارها القانوني، ولا تتكرر في الجولات الإنتخابية الباقية.

تشهد مصر حالياً انتخابات مجلس النواب لدورة جديدة 2025-2030 حيث يتكون المجلس من 596 عضواً، وتشرف على العملية الانتخابية الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، وهي هيئة مستقلة دستوريًا منذ 2017 وتجرى الانتخابات على مرحلتين لتغطية 27 محافظة.

بعد انتهاء التصويت في المرحلة الأولى (10-1 نوفمبر، انتشرت أنباء وتقارير إعلامية وشكاوى من مرشحين ونشطاء عن مخالفات في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية ذات المنافسة الفردية، خصوصاً في محافظات مثل الإسكندرية والمنوفية والجيزة.