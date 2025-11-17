The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the National Election Authority, which oversees the 2025 House of Representatives elections in the country, to conduct a thorough review and examination of all complaints submitted regarding the events that occurred in some electoral districts, where competition took place between individual candidates, following reports of fraud and violations of the electoral process in certain districts.

El-Sisi stated in a post on his official accounts on social media platforms: "I have received reports about the events that took place in some electoral districts where competition occurred between individual candidates, and these events are subject to examination and resolution by the National Election Authority alone, which is an independent body in its operations according to its founding law."

He added: "I request the esteemed authority to conduct a thorough review when examining these events and the complaints submitted regarding them, and to make decisions that please God - the Almighty - and honestly reveal the true will of the voters, and for the authority to enhance the transparency of the procedures by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote count from the subcommittee, so that the members of the House of Representatives come as true representatives of the people of Egypt under the dome of Parliament."

El-Sisi advised the National Election Authority to "not hesitate to make the right decision when it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters, whether by completely canceling this phase of the elections or partially canceling it in one or more electoral districts, with the elections for those districts to be held later."

The Egyptian President requested the National Election Authority to announce the measures taken regarding the violations it has encountered in the electoral campaigning, so that effective oversight is achieved over this campaigning, ensuring it remains within its legal framework and does not recur in the remaining electoral rounds.

Egypt is currently witnessing the elections for a new term of the House of Representatives for 2025-2030, where the council consists of 596 members, and the electoral process is overseen by the National Election Authority, which has been constitutionally independent since 2017. The elections are conducted in two phases to cover 27 governorates.

After the voting in the first phase (November 1-10), reports and media complaints from candidates and activists about violations in some electoral districts with individual competition spread, particularly in governorates such as Alexandria, Menoufia, and Giza.