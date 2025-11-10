Under the patronage of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ministry of Justice is organizing the second international judicial conference on the twenty-third of November in Riyadh, with the attendance of a select group of experts, legal professionals, and specialists from 40 countries; to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality.

Minister of Justice Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his generous sponsorship of the conference, which reflects the unlimited support and significant attention that the judicial facility receives from the wise leadership.

Dr. Al-Samaani described the conference as an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas on ways to enhance judicial quality; contributing to the achievement of swift justice and improving the efficiency of judicial performance.

The second international judicial conference, which will last for two days, aims to introduce the development of the judicial and legal system in the Kingdom, particularly regarding judicial quality, its impact on judicial outcomes, achieving swift justice, and safeguarding rights, in addition to reviewing international experiences in the field of judicial quality and discussing best practices for its improvement.

The conference will bring together representatives and experts to discuss and evaluate the most important aspects related to judicial quality and mechanisms for enhancing it, through eight panel sessions featuring more than 50 speakers; reflecting the growing interest in judicial quality issues at the international level.

The conference will witness the participation of a select group of specialists and those interested in judicial and legal affairs from around the world, with more than 4,000 local and international participants expected to attend.