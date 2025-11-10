تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تنظم وزارة العدل المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني في الثالث والعشرين من نوفمبر الجاري بمدينة الرياض، بحضور نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين والمتخصصين من 40 دولة؛ لتبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية.

ورفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، الشكر لولي العهد على رعايته الكريمة للمؤتمر التي تأتي امتدادًا للدعم غير المحدود والاهتمام الكبير الذي يحظى به المرفق العدلي من القيادة الحكيمة.

وعّد الدكتور الصمعاني المؤتمر فرصة لتبادل الخبرات والأفكار حول سبل تعزيز الجودة القضائية؛ بما يسهم في تحقيق العدالة الناجزة، ورفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي.

ويهدف المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الذي يستمر يومين إلى التعريف بتطور المنظومة العدلية والقضائية في المملكة، لا سيما على صعيد الجودة القضائية، وأثر ذلك على المخرجات القضائية، وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة، وحفظ الحقوق، إضافة إلى اسـتعراض التجارب الدولية فـي مجال الجودة القضائـية، ومناقشة أفضل الممارسات لتحسينها.

ويجمع المؤتمر ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة وتقييم أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية وآليات تعزيزها، من خلال ثماني جلسات حوارية تضم أكثر من 50 متحدثًا؛ مما يعكس الاهتمام المتزايد بقضايا الجودة القضائية على المستوى الدولي.

وسيشهد المؤتمر مشاركة نخبة من المتخصصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي والقانوني من مختلف أنحاء العالم، وحضور أكثر من 4 آلاف مشارك محلي ودولي.