The movement of the Saudi financial market no longer reflects the patterns of previous years. Behind the daily price fluctuations, a silent yet sharp transformation is taking place in the centers of power within the market: different liquidity, different owners, and trading ratios that are redrawing the map anew.

Traditional players have stepped back, while new forces have emerged with leaps that were nonexistent even a year ago.

According to developments in the financial market in the state budget statement for the fiscal year 2026, the figures reveal the extent of the transformation as 14 large companies were listed, enhancing the market's depth and expanding the base of free-floating shares. However, the surprise came from the composition of the trades themselves; strategic investors accounted for 50.1% of total liquidity, surpassing the government target (44%) and displacing individual investors from their historical position in the market.

The ownership structure confirms the same upward trend: Saudis: 86.4%, foreigners: 12.2%, Gulf nationals: 1.4%.

Foreign ownership surged to 29.5 billion riyals by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with their share of free-floating shares expanding from 10.9% to 12.2%; the highest quarterly growth rate in the market in years.

The Gulf investor also injected an additional 3.1 billion riyals, with their percentage remaining stable.