لم تعد حركة السوق المالية السعودية تعكس نمط السنوات الماضية. خلف تقلبات الأسعار اليومية، يجري تحوّل صامت لكنه حادّ في مراكز القوة داخل السوق: سيولة مختلفة، ملاّك مختلفون، ونِسَب تداول تعيد رسم الخريطة من جديد.

اللاعبون التقليديون تراجعوا خطوة، فيما تقدمت قوى جديدة إلى الواجهة بقفزات لم تكن موجودة حتى قبل عام واحد.

وبحسب تطورات السوق المالية في بيان الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 2026، جاءت الأرقام لتكشف حجم التحول إذ تم إدراج 14 شركة كبيرة رفعت عمق السوق ووسّعت قاعدة الأسهم الحرة، لكن المفاجأة جاءت من تركيبة التداولات نفسها؛ إذ استحوذ المستثمرون الإستراتيجيون على 50.1% من إجمالي السيولة، متجاوزين المستهدف الحكومي (44%) ومزيحين المستثمر الفردي عن موقعه التاريخي في السوق.

هيكل الملكية يؤكد نفس المسار الصاعد: السعوديون: 86.4%، الأجانب: 12.2%، الخليجيون: 1.4%.

والملكية الأجنبية قفزت بقوة إلى 29.5 مليار ريال بنهاية الربع الثالث 2025، مع توسيع حصتهم من الأسهم الحرة من 10.9% إلى 12.2%؛ أعلى معدل نمو فصلي في السوق منذ سنوات.

كما ضخ المستثمر الخليجي 3.1 مليار ريال إضافية، مع بقاء نسبته مستقرة.