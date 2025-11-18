تستعد العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن لاستضافة نسخة جديدة من منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي 2025، في حدث يتطلع أن يشكّل نقطة انطلاق لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين المملكة وأمريكا، وتوسيع مجالات الاستثمار المشترك.

وأكد وزير الاستثمار السعودي خالد الفالح أن المنتدى يعكس الالتزام المتبادل بتقوية الشراكات الاستراتيجية في القطاعات الحيوية التي تشكّل مستقبل الاقتصاد العالمي، مشيراً إلى أن البرنامج سيركّز على تبادل الخبرات وتوسيع الفرص الاستثمارية بما يخدم التنمية والتكامل بين الجانبين.

وعبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أشار الفالح إلى أن المنتدى سيجمع أصحاب الرؤى والقادة وصنّاع التغيير من السعودية وأمريكا، لإطلاق مناقشات معمقة حول الاتجاهات العالمية وفرص الاستثمار الجديدة التي سترسم ملامح المرحلة المقبلة.

ويُعقد المنتدى، غداً (الأربعاء)، بالتزامن مع زيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان الثانية إلى الولايات المتحدة منذ عام 2018، التي من المتوقع أن تؤسس لشراكات اقتصادية ضخمة بين البلدين.

وكان الديوان الملكي السعودي أعلن مغادرة ولي العهد السعودي في زيارة رسمية، بناءً على توجيه العاهل السعودي الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، واستجابة لدعوة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.