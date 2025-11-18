The American capital, Washington, is preparing to host a new edition of the Saudi-American Investment Forum 2025, in an event that aims to serve as a launching point for enhancing economic cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States, and expanding areas of joint investment.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that the forum reflects the mutual commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships in vital sectors that shape the future of the global economy, noting that the program will focus on exchanging experiences and expanding investment opportunities to serve development and integration between the two sides.

Through his account on the "X" platform, Al-Falih indicated that the forum will bring together visionaries, leaders, and change-makers from Saudi Arabia and the United States to launch in-depth discussions on global trends and new investment opportunities that will outline the features of the upcoming phase.

The forum will be held tomorrow (Wednesday), coinciding with the second visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States since 2018, which is expected to establish massive economic partnerships between the two countries.

The Saudi Royal Court had announced the departure of the Crown Prince on an official visit, based on the directive of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields and address issues of mutual interest.