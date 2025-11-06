أجرى رئيس أرامكو السعودية المهندس أمين الناصر جولة في مركز تخطيط وتنظيم توريد الزيت (OSPAS) في الظهران، الذي تم تحديثه أخيراً ويُعد متفرداً على مستوى العالم من حيث القدرات التشغيلية والتقنية الشاملة.

يعمل المركز بأكثر من 100 ألف مستشعر تتيح المراقبة والتحكم الآني (real time) وعن بُعد لكامل عمليات أرامكو. ويتابع المختصون فيه جميع أعمال النفط والغاز من الآبار إلى مرافق المعالجة والمصافي ومحطات التوزيع وموانئ الشحن وتعبئة السفن العملاقة.

وأوضح الناصر خلال جولة مع «CNBC» أن نطاق المركز يشمل أعمال أكثر من 100 منشأة ضخمة تشمل المصافي ومعامل إنتاج الزيت ومعالجة الغاز ومحطات الكهرباء، بما يسهم في تحسين الكفاءة وتقليل التكاليف.