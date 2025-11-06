The President of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Osama Al-Nasser, conducted a tour of the Oil Supply Planning and Scheduling Center (OSPAS) in Dhahran, which has recently been updated and is unique on a global level in terms of its comprehensive operational and technical capabilities.

The center operates with over 100,000 sensors that enable real-time monitoring and remote control of all Aramco operations. Specialists at the center monitor all oil and gas activities from wells to processing facilities, refineries, distribution stations, shipping ports, and the loading of giant ships.

During the tour with "CNBC," Al-Nasser explained that the center's scope includes operations from more than 100 large facilities, including refineries, oil production plants, gas processing facilities, and power stations, contributing to improved efficiency and reduced costs.