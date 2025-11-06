أجرى رئيس أرامكو السعودية المهندس أمين الناصر جولة في مركز تخطيط وتنظيم توريد الزيت (OSPAS) في الظهران، الذي تم تحديثه أخيراً ويُعد متفرداً على مستوى العالم من حيث القدرات التشغيلية والتقنية الشاملة.
يعمل المركز بأكثر من 100 ألف مستشعر تتيح المراقبة والتحكم الآني (real time) وعن بُعد لكامل عمليات أرامكو. ويتابع المختصون فيه جميع أعمال النفط والغاز من الآبار إلى مرافق المعالجة والمصافي ومحطات التوزيع وموانئ الشحن وتعبئة السفن العملاقة.
وأوضح الناصر خلال جولة مع «CNBC» أن نطاق المركز يشمل أعمال أكثر من 100 منشأة ضخمة تشمل المصافي ومعامل إنتاج الزيت ومعالجة الغاز ومحطات الكهرباء، بما يسهم في تحسين الكفاءة وتقليل التكاليف.
The President of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Osama Al-Nasser, conducted a tour of the Oil Supply Planning and Scheduling Center (OSPAS) in Dhahran, which has recently been updated and is unique on a global level in terms of its comprehensive operational and technical capabilities.
The center operates with over 100,000 sensors that enable real-time monitoring and remote control of all Aramco operations. Specialists at the center monitor all oil and gas activities from wells to processing facilities, refineries, distribution stations, shipping ports, and the loading of giant ships.
During the tour with "CNBC," Al-Nasser explained that the center's scope includes operations from more than 100 large facilities, including refineries, oil production plants, gas processing facilities, and power stations, contributing to improved efficiency and reduced costs.