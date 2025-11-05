أعلنت مجموعة stc نجاح أول تجربة في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للنطاق الترددي 7 جيجا هيرتز الممكن لتقنيات الجيل السادس 6G بدعم من هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية وشراكة نوكيا.

وتهدف التجربة إلى اختبار الإمكانات المستقبلية للنطاق الترددي 7 جيجا هرتز واستكشاف فرص استخدامه في تقنيات الجيل السادس 6G، بما يدعم مساعي المملكة نحو الريادة في مجالات التقنية والابتكار عالميا ويعزز موقعها كمحور إقليمي للتطور الرقمي.

تأتي هذه الخطوة امتدادا لجهود مجموعة stc في دعم التحول الرقمي وتمكين المجتمع من خلال التقنية، إذ تواصل المجموعة تعزيز الابتكار وتوسيع حضورها في المجالات الرقمية، مع التركيز على الاستدامة واستشراف الفرص المستقبلية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

ويُعكس هذا الإنجاز ما تتمتع به المملكة العربية السعودية من بنية تحتية رقمية متقدمة مكّنتها من أن تكون رائدة عالميا للحلول التقنية المتطورة والابتكار والتي تُسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الرقمي.