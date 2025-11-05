stc Group announced the success of the first experiment in the Middle East and North Africa for the 7 GHz bandwidth enabled for sixth-generation 6G technologies, supported by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission and in partnership with Nokia.

The experiment aims to test the future capabilities of the 7 GHz bandwidth and explore opportunities for its use in sixth-generation 6G technologies, supporting the Kingdom's efforts towards global leadership in technology and innovation and enhancing its position as a regional hub for digital development.

This step is an extension of stc Group's efforts to support digital transformation and empower the community through technology, as the group continues to promote innovation and expand its presence in digital fields, with a focus on sustainability and anticipating future opportunities in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

This achievement reflects the advanced digital infrastructure that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia possesses, enabling it to be a global leader in advanced technological solutions and innovation that contribute to supporting the digital economy.