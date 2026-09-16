انتهى الانتظار رسميًا. ففي 8 سبتمبر، وصلت iCAUR إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في حفل إطلاق ضخم أُقيم في فندق كراون بلازا الرياض القصر.

وتحت شعار «صُنعت لتستمتع» (Born To Play)، أتيحت للحضور للمرة الأولى فرصة التعرف عن قرب على طرازي V27 و03T الجديدين كليًا.
ولم يقتصر الحدث على استعراض التصميم الجريء والمميز والتقنيات الذكية، بل جاء ليعرّف السائقين في المملكة على مركبات تتكيف فعليًا مع أسلوب حياتهم.

وبعيدًا عن أسلوب عروض السيارات التقليدي، أحيت iCAUR مركباتها بتجارب تحاكي الاستخدام اليومي. فقد تم تجهيز خمس سيارات معدّلة بالكامل، شملت سيارتين من طراز 03T وثلاث سيارات من طراز V27، لتجسيد سيناريوهات واقعية مختلفة. فبينما صُممت إحداها للتنقل داخل المدينة، جُهزت أخرى للمغامرات على الطرق الوعرة، فيما خُصصت أخرى للتخييم وقضاء الوقت مع الأصدقاء.

وقد روت كل مركبة قصة مختلفة، لتمنح الحضور تصورًا حقيقيًا عمّا تمثله iCAUR: سيارات يمكن تخصيصها وتطويرها وتعديلها لتصبح انعكاسًا لشخصية مالكها واحتياجاته. كما أكدت مشاهدة التجهيزات القوية والإكسسوارات الخارجية عن قرب أن شعار «صُنعت لتستمتع» ليس مجرد شعار، بل أسلوب حياة يمكن رؤيته وتجربته.

صُممت 03T لتناسب الجيل الأصغر سنًا، إذ تجمع بين التصميم العملي عالي الوظائف، واللوحة الخلفية القابلة للتخصيص، وخيارات واسعة من الإكسسوارات. وهي تلبي احتياجات السائقين الراغبين في التميز، مع توفير المرونة اللازمة للاستخدام اليومي.

في المقابل، تأتي V27 بطابع كلاسيكي قوي ومتين، وتتميز بمقصورة رحبة للغاية وقمرة قيادة غنية بالتقنيات، ما يجعلها مناسبة لمختلف الاستخدامات، من القيادة الراقية داخل المدينة إلى رحلات الطرق الوعرة في عطلات نهاية الأسبوع برفقة العائلة.

وبالنسبة إلى iCAUR، فإن تعديل السيارة لا يتعلق بمظهرها فحسب، بل بجعلها تتوافق مع احتياجات مالكها، وتواكب هواياته ومتطلباته وتتطور معه مع تغير أسلوب حياته.

وشهد الحفل أجواءً استثنائية بحضور ما يقارب 200 ضيف من كبار الشخصيات والمؤثرين والمتخصصين في قطاع السيارات، احتفالًا بهذه المحطة المهمة في مسيرة iCAUR في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

إلا أن هذا الإطلاق ليس سوى البداية. إذ تعمل iCAUR على بناء مجتمع حقيقي في المملكة العربية السعودية، يشارك فيه ملاك السيارات بفاعلية من خلال تبادل الأفكار، والمساهمة في ابتكار وتخصيص سياراتهم، والاستمتاع بتجربة العلامة التجارية معًا حتى بعد مغادرة صالات العرض.


وكانت التقنية أيضًا عنصرًا رئيسيًا في الأمسية، حيث تجولت روبوتات AiMOGA بين الحضور، وتفاعلت معهم، مضيفةً لمسة مستقبلية ومرحة إلى الحدث. ولم تكن الروبوتات موجودة لمجرد التقاط الصور، بل جسدت إيمان iCAUR بأن التقنية الذكية يجب أن تجعل الحياة أسهل وأكثر تفاعلًا وترابطًا للجميع.

ومع اختتام إطلاقها الرسمي في المملكة العربية السعودية، تستعد iCAUR لمرحلة من النمو القوي في المنطقة. ومن خلال تركيزها على التصميم اللافت، والتقنيات الذكية، ونهجها القائم على المجتمع، تضع العلامة أسسًا راسخة لحضورها في المملكة والمنطقة.

وتتجه الأنظار الآن إلى قمة iCAUR الدولية للمستخدمين 2026، المقرر إقامتها في أكتوبر، والتي ستجمع عشاق العلامة وصنّاع المحتوى وشركاءها من مختلف أنحاء العالم، لدفع حدود ما يمكن أن تقدمه تجربة وأسلوب حياة iCAUR.