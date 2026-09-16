انتهى الانتظار رسميًا. ففي 8 سبتمبر، وصلت iCAUR إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في حفل إطلاق ضخم أُقيم في فندق كراون بلازا الرياض القصر.
وتحت شعار «صُنعت لتستمتع» (Born To Play)، أتيحت للحضور للمرة الأولى فرصة التعرف عن قرب على طرازي V27 و03T الجديدين كليًا.
ولم يقتصر الحدث على استعراض التصميم الجريء والمميز والتقنيات الذكية، بل جاء ليعرّف السائقين في المملكة على مركبات تتكيف فعليًا مع أسلوب حياتهم.
وبعيدًا عن أسلوب عروض السيارات التقليدي، أحيت iCAUR مركباتها بتجارب تحاكي الاستخدام اليومي. فقد تم تجهيز خمس سيارات معدّلة بالكامل، شملت سيارتين من طراز 03T وثلاث سيارات من طراز V27، لتجسيد سيناريوهات واقعية مختلفة. فبينما صُممت إحداها للتنقل داخل المدينة، جُهزت أخرى للمغامرات على الطرق الوعرة، فيما خُصصت أخرى للتخييم وقضاء الوقت مع الأصدقاء.
وقد روت كل مركبة قصة مختلفة، لتمنح الحضور تصورًا حقيقيًا عمّا تمثله iCAUR: سيارات يمكن تخصيصها وتطويرها وتعديلها لتصبح انعكاسًا لشخصية مالكها واحتياجاته. كما أكدت مشاهدة التجهيزات القوية والإكسسوارات الخارجية عن قرب أن شعار «صُنعت لتستمتع» ليس مجرد شعار، بل أسلوب حياة يمكن رؤيته وتجربته.
صُممت 03T لتناسب الجيل الأصغر سنًا، إذ تجمع بين التصميم العملي عالي الوظائف، واللوحة الخلفية القابلة للتخصيص، وخيارات واسعة من الإكسسوارات. وهي تلبي احتياجات السائقين الراغبين في التميز، مع توفير المرونة اللازمة للاستخدام اليومي.
في المقابل، تأتي V27 بطابع كلاسيكي قوي ومتين، وتتميز بمقصورة رحبة للغاية وقمرة قيادة غنية بالتقنيات، ما يجعلها مناسبة لمختلف الاستخدامات، من القيادة الراقية داخل المدينة إلى رحلات الطرق الوعرة في عطلات نهاية الأسبوع برفقة العائلة.
وبالنسبة إلى iCAUR، فإن تعديل السيارة لا يتعلق بمظهرها فحسب، بل بجعلها تتوافق مع احتياجات مالكها، وتواكب هواياته ومتطلباته وتتطور معه مع تغير أسلوب حياته.
وشهد الحفل أجواءً استثنائية بحضور ما يقارب 200 ضيف من كبار الشخصيات والمؤثرين والمتخصصين في قطاع السيارات، احتفالًا بهذه المحطة المهمة في مسيرة iCAUR في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
إلا أن هذا الإطلاق ليس سوى البداية. إذ تعمل iCAUR على بناء مجتمع حقيقي في المملكة العربية السعودية، يشارك فيه ملاك السيارات بفاعلية من خلال تبادل الأفكار، والمساهمة في ابتكار وتخصيص سياراتهم، والاستمتاع بتجربة العلامة التجارية معًا حتى بعد مغادرة صالات العرض.
وكانت التقنية أيضًا عنصرًا رئيسيًا في الأمسية، حيث تجولت روبوتات AiMOGA بين الحضور، وتفاعلت معهم، مضيفةً لمسة مستقبلية ومرحة إلى الحدث. ولم تكن الروبوتات موجودة لمجرد التقاط الصور، بل جسدت إيمان iCAUR بأن التقنية الذكية يجب أن تجعل الحياة أسهل وأكثر تفاعلًا وترابطًا للجميع.
ومع اختتام إطلاقها الرسمي في المملكة العربية السعودية، تستعد iCAUR لمرحلة من النمو القوي في المنطقة. ومن خلال تركيزها على التصميم اللافت، والتقنيات الذكية، ونهجها القائم على المجتمع، تضع العلامة أسسًا راسخة لحضورها في المملكة والمنطقة.
وتتجه الأنظار الآن إلى قمة iCAUR الدولية للمستخدمين 2026، المقرر إقامتها في أكتوبر، والتي ستجمع عشاق العلامة وصنّاع المحتوى وشركاءها من مختلف أنحاء العالم، لدفع حدود ما يمكن أن تقدمه تجربة وأسلوب حياة iCAUR.
The wait is officially over. On September 8, iCAUR arrived in Saudi Arabia at a grand launch event held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Al Qasr.
Under the slogan "Born To Play," attendees were given the first opportunity to closely explore the all-new V27 and 03T models.
The event was not limited to showcasing bold and distinctive designs and smart technologies; it aimed to introduce drivers in the Kingdom to vehicles that truly adapt to their lifestyles.
Moving away from traditional car show formats, iCAUR brought its vehicles to life with experiences that mimic daily use. Five fully modified cars were equipped, including two 03T models and three V27 models, to embody different realistic scenarios. While one was designed for city commuting, another was equipped for off-road adventures, and yet another was dedicated to camping and spending time with friends.
Each vehicle told a different story, providing attendees with a real perception of what iCAUR represents: cars that can be customized, developed, and modified to reflect the owner's personality and needs. Observing the robust equipment and exterior accessories up close confirmed that the slogan "Born To Play" is not just a tagline, but a lifestyle that can be seen and experienced.
The 03T is designed to appeal to the younger generation, combining practical, high-functionality design with a customizable rear panel and a wide range of accessories. It meets the needs of drivers looking to stand out while providing the flexibility necessary for daily use.
In contrast, the V27 features a strong and durable classic character, boasting an extremely spacious interior and a tech-rich cockpit, making it suitable for various uses, from upscale city driving to weekend off-road trips with family.
For iCAUR, modifying a car is not just about its appearance, but about making it align with the owner's needs, hobbies, and requirements, evolving with them as their lifestyle changes.
The event had an exceptional atmosphere with nearly 200 guests, including VIPs, influencers, and automotive industry specialists, celebrating this significant milestone in iCAUR's journey in the Middle East.
However, this launch is just the beginning. iCAUR is working on building a real community in Saudi Arabia, where car owners actively participate by exchanging ideas, contributing to the innovation and customization of their vehicles, and enjoying the brand experience together even after leaving the showrooms.
Technology was also a key element of the evening, as AiMOGA robots mingled with attendees, interacting with them and adding a futuristic and playful touch to the event. The robots were not just there for photo opportunities; they embodied iCAUR's belief that smart technology should make life easier, more interactive, and connected for everyone.
As it concludes its official launch in Saudi Arabia, iCAUR is preparing for a phase of strong growth in the region. By focusing on striking design, smart technologies, and a community-based approach, the brand is laying solid foundations for its presence in the Kingdom and the region.
All eyes are now on the iCAUR International User Summit 2026, scheduled for October, which will bring together brand enthusiasts, content creators, and partners from around the world to push the boundaries of what the iCAUR experience and lifestyle can offer.