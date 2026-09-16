ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4 درجات على مقياس ريختر اليوم، منطقتي «أماكوسا» و«أشيكيتا» في محافظة «كوماموتو»، دون ورود أنباء فورية عن سقوط ضحايا أو أضرار مادية.

وأفادت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية بأن مركز الزلزال وقع على عمق عشرة كيلومترات، فيما لم تُصدر أي تحذيرات من احتمال وقوع موجات مد عاتية (تسونامي).

وتشهد اليابان باستمرار زلازل بسبب وقوعها في منطقة «حزام النار» في المحيط الهادئ التي تشهد نشاطاً زلزالياً وبركانياً مرتفعاً، وتمتد هذه المنطقة في جنوب شرق آسيا وصولاً إلى حوض المحيط الهادئ.