A 4-magnitude earthquake struck today in the areas of "Amakusa" and "Ashikita" in Kumamoto Prefecture, with no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of ten kilometers, and no tsunami warnings were issued.

Japan constantly experiences earthquakes due to its location in the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, which is characterized by high seismic and volcanic activity, extending from Southeast Asia to the Pacific Basin.