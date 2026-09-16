ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4 درجات على مقياس ريختر اليوم، منطقتي «أماكوسا» و«أشيكيتا» في محافظة «كوماموتو»، دون ورود أنباء فورية عن سقوط ضحايا أو أضرار مادية.
وأفادت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية بأن مركز الزلزال وقع على عمق عشرة كيلومترات، فيما لم تُصدر أي تحذيرات من احتمال وقوع موجات مد عاتية (تسونامي).
وتشهد اليابان باستمرار زلازل بسبب وقوعها في منطقة «حزام النار» في المحيط الهادئ التي تشهد نشاطاً زلزالياً وبركانياً مرتفعاً، وتمتد هذه المنطقة في جنوب شرق آسيا وصولاً إلى حوض المحيط الهادئ.
A 4-magnitude earthquake struck today in the areas of "Amakusa" and "Ashikita" in Kumamoto Prefecture, with no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.
The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of ten kilometers, and no tsunami warnings were issued.
Japan constantly experiences earthquakes due to its location in the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, which is characterized by high seismic and volcanic activity, extending from Southeast Asia to the Pacific Basin.