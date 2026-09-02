The data from the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" showed an increase in the cumulative investments of banks operating in Saudi Arabia in government and quasi-government bonds by the end of July 2026 by 6.25% year-on-year, with an increase estimated at 39.44 billion riyals compared to the same month last year.



Monthly Basis



According to the data, the value of cumulative investments of banks operating in the Kingdom in government and quasi-government bonds reached 670.98 billion riyals by the end of last July, compared to 631.53 billion riyals at the end of the same month in 2025.



On a monthly basis, the value of banks' investments in government bonds increased by the end of July 2026 by 3.2 billion riyals compared to its value at the end of June, which was 667.77 billion riyals; thus, it rose by about 0.48%.



Treasury Bonds



The investments of banks in government and quasi-government bonds increased during the first 7 months of 2026 by 17.71 billion riyals; as it rose by 2.7% compared to its size at the end of 2025, which was 653.26 billion riyals.



Banks enhanced their investments in treasury bonds last year with an increase of 61.37 billion riyals and a growth rate of 10.37% compared to its value at the end of 2024, which was 591.9 billion riyals.



The government and quasi-government bonds issued by the Saudi government include internationally issued government bonds and sukuk that banks purchase from the secondary market.



It is worth mentioning that bonds are a tool of long-term public debt that countries resort to for financing budget deficits, while sovereign sukuk means that it is a tool of debt issued by the state to raise funds used to cover the deficit, and it establishes the ownership rights of its holders in assets.