أظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» ارتفاع الاستثمارات التراكمية للمصارف العاملة في السعودية بالسندات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية بنهاية شهر يوليو 2026 بنسبة 6.25% على أساس سنوي، وبزيادة تقدر بـ 39.44 مليار ريال عن الشهر المماثل من العام الماضي.

أساس شهري

وبحسب البيانات، بلغت قيمة الاستثمارات التراكمية للمصارف العاملة في المملكة بالسندات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية 670.98 مليار ريال بنهاية يوليو الماضي، مقابل 631.53 مليار ريال بنهاية الشهر ذاته من عام 2025.

وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت قيمة استثمارات المصارف بالسندات الحكومية بنهاية شهر يوليو 2026 بما يعادل 3.2 مليار ريال عن قيمتها في نهاية يونيو الماضي، والبالغة بنهايته 667.77 مليار ريال؛ لترتفع بنحو 0.48%.

سندات الخزينة

وزادت استثمارات المصارف بالسندات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية خلال الـ 7 أشهر الأولى من 2026 بواقع 17.71 مليار ريال؛ حيث ارتفعت بنسبة 2.7% عن حجمها بنهاية عام 2025 والبالغة 653.26 مليار ريال.

وعززت المصارف استثماراتها بسندات الخزينة في العام الماضي بزيادة بلغت 61.37 مليار ريال ونمو نسبته 10.37% مقارنةً مع قيمتها بنهاية عام 2024 والبالغة 591.9 مليار ريال.

وتشمل السندات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية التي تصدرها الحكومة السعودية، السندات والصكوك الحكومية المصدرة دولياً التي تقوم المصارف بشرائها من السوق الثانوية.

يذكر أن السندات أداة من أدوات الدين العام طويلة الأجل تلجأ إليها الدول لتمويل عجز الموازنة، فيما تعني الصكوك السيادية أنها أداة من أدوات الدين تصدرها الدولة لجمع الأموال تستخدمها في سد العجز، وتثبت حق الملكية لحامليها في أصول.