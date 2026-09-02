حثت هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية في العراق والهيئة الوطنية للاستثمار، اليوم، تعزيز بيئة الأعمال وحماية المستثمرين من الفساد والابتزاز.

وقال بيان للهيئة: «إن رئيس هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية، محمد علي اللامي، التقى رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للاستثمار، عادل الياسري، حيث جرى بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين الهيئتين، ولا سيما في المجالات التي تسهم في تحصين البيئة الاستثمارية من الفساد والابتزاز، وإزالة المعوقات التي قد تواجه المستثمرين، بما يدعم جهود الدولة في جذب رؤوس الأموال وتنفيذ المشاريع التنموية».

مواجهة الابتزاز والرشوة

وأكد اللامي، بحسب البيان، أن «حملة تعقب الفاسدين وملاحقة الأموال المتحصلة من جرائم الفساد ينبغي أن تتكامل مع جهود الإعمار والبناء والنهوض بالواقع الاقتصادي»، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع».

وأضاف: «إن عمل الأجهزة الرقابية في مكافحة الفساد ومواجهة الابتزاز والرشوة يسهم في توفير بيئة استثمارية آمنة تطمئن إليها الشركات ورجال الأعمال والمستثمرون الأجانب، وتشجعهم على العمل والاستثمار داخل العراق».

ملاحقة الفاسدين

وشدد على أهمية كسب ثقة المواطنين وحشد مساندتهم لجهود مكافحة الفساد«، مؤكداً أن»رؤية نتائج ملموسة لعمل الأجهزة الرقابية، وتحقيق العدالة عبر ملاحقة الفاسدين وزج المدانين منهم خلف القضبان، بالتوازي مع الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين، من شأنها تعزيز الثقة بمؤسسات الدولة وترسيخ الشراكة المجتمعية في حماية المال العام ومواجهة الفساد".

وذكر رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للاستثمار، أن الجهود التي تبذلها هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية بالتعاون والتنسيق مع القضاء في تعقب الفاسدين والمبتزين، والذين أصبحوا أثرياء على حساب المال العام، تساهم في دعم قطاع الاستثمار لما توفره من بيئة نزيهة وآمنة وملائمة لعمل المستثمرين والشركات، وتعزز الثقة بمناخ الاستثمار في العراق.