The Federal Integrity Commission in Iraq and the National Investment Commission urged today the enhancement of the business environment and the protection of investors from corruption and extortion.



The statement from the commission said: "The head of the Federal Integrity Commission, Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, met with the head of the National Investment Commission, Adel Al-Yasiri, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two commissions, particularly in areas that contribute to fortifying the investment environment against corruption and extortion, and removing obstacles that investors may face, in support of the state's efforts to attract capital and implement development projects."



Confronting Extortion and Bribery



Al-Lami emphasized, according to the statement, that "the campaign to track down corrupt individuals and pursue funds obtained from corruption crimes should complement the efforts of reconstruction and development and the improvement of the economic reality," according to the Iraqi News Agency "INA."



He added: "The work of oversight bodies in combating corruption and confronting extortion and bribery contributes to providing a safe investment environment that reassures companies, businessmen, and foreign investors, encouraging them to work and invest within Iraq."



Pursuing the Corrupt



He stressed the importance of gaining the trust of citizens and rallying their support for anti-corruption efforts, affirming that "seeing tangible results from the work of oversight bodies, and achieving justice by pursuing the corrupt and imprisoning those convicted, alongside improving the level of services provided to citizens, would enhance trust in state institutions and solidify community partnership in protecting public funds and confronting corruption."



The head of the National Investment Commission mentioned that the efforts exerted by the Federal Integrity Commission in cooperation and coordination with the judiciary to track down the corrupt and extortionists, who have become wealthy at the expense of public funds, contribute to supporting the investment sector by providing a fair, safe, and suitable environment for the work of investors and companies, and enhance confidence in the investment climate in Iraq.