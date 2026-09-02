Data from the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" showed that the value of real estate loans from commercial banks in Saudi Arabia increased by 5.3% by the end of the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reaching a cumulative loan amount granted to individuals and companies of 261.25 billion dollars (979.69 billion riyals), compared to 248.04 billion dollars (930.15 billion riyals) at the end of the same quarter last year.

Quarterly Basis

On a quarterly basis, real estate loans granted by commercial banks in the Kingdom during the second quarter of the current year increased by about 1.2% compared to their value at the end of the previous quarter, where they amounted to 258.1 billion dollars (967.9 billion riyals) at the end of the first quarter of 2026,

and the value of real estate loans provided by commercial banks in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2026 was approximately 7.57 billion dollars (28.38 billion riyals), with the volume of loans increasing by 2.98% compared to their value at the end of 2025, which was 253.68 billion dollars (951.3 billion riyals).

Individual Loans

Individuals accounted for 75.84% of the total real estate loans granted by commercial banks in the Kingdom at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 24.16% for companies.

The total real estate loans granted by commercial banks to individuals in Saudi Arabia reached 198.12 billion dollars (742.95 billion riyals), compared to 191.05 billion dollars (716.46 billion riyals) at the end of the second quarter of 2025, increasing by 3.7% year-on-year.

The cumulative loans granted to individuals amounted to 197.47 billion dollars (740.5 billion riyals) by the end of the first quarter of 2026, while they were 194.65 billion dollars (729.96 billion riyals) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Corporate Loans

The cumulative real estate loans granted by commercial banks to companies in Saudi Arabia increased by 10.78% year-on-year by the end of the second quarter of 2026, reaching 63.13 billion dollars (236.73 billion riyals), compared to 56.99 billion dollars (213.7 billion riyals) at the end of the same quarter last year.

On a quarterly basis, real estate loans granted by commercial banks to companies increased by about 4.1% by the end of the second quarter of the current year compared to their value at the end of the first quarter, which was 60.64 billion dollars (227.39 billion riyals).