أظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع قيمة القروض العقارية من المصارف التجارية بالسعودية بنسبة 5.3% بنهاية الربع الثاني من 2026م على أساس سنوي، ليصل حجم القروض التراكمية الممنوحة للأفراد والشركات إلى 261.25 مليار دولار (979.69 مليار ريال)، مقابل 248.04 مليار دولار (930.15 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع نفسه من العام الماضي.

أساس ربعي

وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية بالمملكة خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي بنحو 1.2% مقارنة مع قيمتها في نهاية الربع السابق، حيث كانت تبلغ 258.1 مليار دولار (967.9 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع الأول لعام 2026م،

وبلغت قيمة القروض العقارية المقدمة من المصارف التجارية بالسعودية في النصف الأول من 2026م نحو 7.57 مليار دولار (28.38 مليار ريال)، حيث زاد حجم القروض بنسبة 2.98% مقارنة مع قيمتها بنهاية عام 2025م والبالغة 253.68 مليار دولار (951.3 مليار ريال).

قروض الأفراد

واستحوذ الأفراد على 75.84% من إجمالي القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية بالمملكة في نهاية الربع الثاني من 2026م، مقابل 24.16% للشركات.

ووصل إجمالي القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية للأفراد بالسعودية إلى 198.12 مليار دولار (742.95 مليار ريال)، مقابل 191.05 مليار دولار (716.46 مليار ريال) في نهاية الربع الثاني من 2025م، لتزيد بنسبة 3.7% على أساس سنوي.

وبلغت القروض التراكمية الممنوحة للأفراد 197.47 مليار دولار (740.5 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع الأول من 2026م، فيما كانت تبلغ 194.65 مليار دولار (729.96 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع الرابع من 2025م.

قروض الشركات

وارتفعت القروض العقارية التراكمية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية للشركات في السعودية بنهاية الربع الثاني من عام 2026م بنسبة 10.78% على أساس سنوي، لتصل إلى 63.13 مليار دولار (236.73 مليار ريال)، مقابل 56.99 مليار دولار (213.7 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع المماثل من العام الماضي.

وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية للشركات بنحو 4.1% بنهاية الثاني من العام الحالي مقارنة مع قيمتها في نهاية الربع الأول والبالغة 60.64 مليار دولار (227.39 مليار ريال).