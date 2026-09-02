أظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع قيمة القروض العقارية من المصارف التجارية بالسعودية بنسبة 5.3% بنهاية الربع الثاني من 2026م على أساس سنوي، ليصل حجم القروض التراكمية الممنوحة للأفراد والشركات إلى 261.25 مليار دولار (979.69 مليار ريال)، مقابل 248.04 مليار دولار (930.15 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع نفسه من العام الماضي.
أساس ربعي
وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية بالمملكة خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي بنحو 1.2% مقارنة مع قيمتها في نهاية الربع السابق، حيث كانت تبلغ 258.1 مليار دولار (967.9 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع الأول لعام 2026م،
وبلغت قيمة القروض العقارية المقدمة من المصارف التجارية بالسعودية في النصف الأول من 2026م نحو 7.57 مليار دولار (28.38 مليار ريال)، حيث زاد حجم القروض بنسبة 2.98% مقارنة مع قيمتها بنهاية عام 2025م والبالغة 253.68 مليار دولار (951.3 مليار ريال).
قروض الأفراد
واستحوذ الأفراد على 75.84% من إجمالي القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية بالمملكة في نهاية الربع الثاني من 2026م، مقابل 24.16% للشركات.
ووصل إجمالي القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية للأفراد بالسعودية إلى 198.12 مليار دولار (742.95 مليار ريال)، مقابل 191.05 مليار دولار (716.46 مليار ريال) في نهاية الربع الثاني من 2025م، لتزيد بنسبة 3.7% على أساس سنوي.
وبلغت القروض التراكمية الممنوحة للأفراد 197.47 مليار دولار (740.5 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع الأول من 2026م، فيما كانت تبلغ 194.65 مليار دولار (729.96 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع الرابع من 2025م.
قروض الشركات
وارتفعت القروض العقارية التراكمية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية للشركات في السعودية بنهاية الربع الثاني من عام 2026م بنسبة 10.78% على أساس سنوي، لتصل إلى 63.13 مليار دولار (236.73 مليار ريال)، مقابل 56.99 مليار دولار (213.7 مليار ريال) بنهاية الربع المماثل من العام الماضي.
وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت القروض العقارية الممنوحة من المصارف التجارية للشركات بنحو 4.1% بنهاية الثاني من العام الحالي مقارنة مع قيمتها في نهاية الربع الأول والبالغة 60.64 مليار دولار (227.39 مليار ريال).
Data from the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" showed that the value of real estate loans from commercial banks in Saudi Arabia increased by 5.3% by the end of the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reaching a cumulative loan amount granted to individuals and companies of 261.25 billion dollars (979.69 billion riyals), compared to 248.04 billion dollars (930.15 billion riyals) at the end of the same quarter last year.
Quarterly Basis
On a quarterly basis, real estate loans granted by commercial banks in the Kingdom during the second quarter of the current year increased by about 1.2% compared to their value at the end of the previous quarter, where they amounted to 258.1 billion dollars (967.9 billion riyals) at the end of the first quarter of 2026,
and the value of real estate loans provided by commercial banks in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2026 was approximately 7.57 billion dollars (28.38 billion riyals), with the volume of loans increasing by 2.98% compared to their value at the end of 2025, which was 253.68 billion dollars (951.3 billion riyals).
Individual Loans
Individuals accounted for 75.84% of the total real estate loans granted by commercial banks in the Kingdom at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 24.16% for companies.
The total real estate loans granted by commercial banks to individuals in Saudi Arabia reached 198.12 billion dollars (742.95 billion riyals), compared to 191.05 billion dollars (716.46 billion riyals) at the end of the second quarter of 2025, increasing by 3.7% year-on-year.
The cumulative loans granted to individuals amounted to 197.47 billion dollars (740.5 billion riyals) by the end of the first quarter of 2026, while they were 194.65 billion dollars (729.96 billion riyals) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.
Corporate Loans
The cumulative real estate loans granted by commercial banks to companies in Saudi Arabia increased by 10.78% year-on-year by the end of the second quarter of 2026, reaching 63.13 billion dollars (236.73 billion riyals), compared to 56.99 billion dollars (213.7 billion riyals) at the end of the same quarter last year.
On a quarterly basis, real estate loans granted by commercial banks to companies increased by about 4.1% by the end of the second quarter of the current year compared to their value at the end of the first quarter, which was 60.64 billion dollars (227.39 billion riyals).