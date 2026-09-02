أعادت أمانة منطقة عسير، تأهيل منطقة الألعاب والمسطحات الخضراء بحديقة المروج في حي المنسك بمدينة أبها ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى رفع كفاءة المرافق العامة وتحسين المشهد الحضري وتعزيز جودة الحياة. وشملت أعمال التأهيل، إعادة تأهيل الألعاب التالفة وفق اشتراطات ومعايير السلامة، وتجديد الأرضيات وتهيئة منطقة الألعاب بما يوفر بيئة أكثر أمانًا وراحة للأطفال والعائلات، كما تضمنت أيضاً الأعمال إعادة تأهيل المسطحات الخضراء بمساحة إجمالية بلغت 15 ألف متر مربع بما يعزز جودة المساحات المفتوحة ويرفع مستوى جاذبية الحديقة ويدعم تحسين البيئة الحضرية المحيطة بها. وتأتي هذه الأعمال ضمن برامج أمانة منطقة عسير المستمرة لتطوير الحدائق والمرافق العامة، ورفع كفاءتها بما يلبي احتياجات السكان والزوار، ويوفر مساحات ترفيهية وبيئية مهيأة تُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة بمدينة أبها.