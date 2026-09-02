The Asir Region Municipality has rehabilitated the playground and green areas at Al-Murooj Park in the Al-Mansak neighborhood of Abha City as part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of public facilities, improve the urban landscape, and enhance the quality of life. The rehabilitation works included restoring damaged playground equipment according to safety standards and regulations, renewing the flooring, and preparing the play area to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for children and families. The works also included the rehabilitation of green spaces covering a total area of 15,000 square meters, which enhances the quality of open spaces, increases the park's attractiveness, and supports the improvement of the surrounding urban environment. These efforts are part of the ongoing programs by the Asir Region Municipality to develop parks and public facilities, enhancing their efficiency to meet the needs of residents and visitors, and providing well-prepared recreational and environmental spaces that contribute to improving the quality of life in Abha City.