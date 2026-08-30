ذكرت مجموعة غولدمان ساكس أن صادرات النفط من منطقة الخليج العربي تعافت إلى نحو ثلثي مستوياتها التي كانت عليها قبل اندلاع الحرب، ما ساهم في الحد من تأثير الصراع الإيراني على أسعار النفط العالمية.

زيادة حركة العبور

وأوضح محللو البنك، في مذكرة بحثية، أن إجمالي صادرات النفط الخام والمنتجات النفطية من المنطقة ارتفع إلى ما بين 15 و16 مليون برميل يومياً، بدعم من زيادة حركة العبور عبر مضيق هرمز. ورغم ذلك، لا تزال الصادرات أقل بنحو 7 إلى 8 ملايين برميل يومياً مقارنة بمستويات ما قبل النزاع، لكنها تحسنت بشكل ملحوظ من القاع الذي سجلته في مارس الماضي عند 5 إلى 6 ملايين برميل يومياً.

وأشار المحللون إلى أن كميات النفط العابرة عبر مضيق هرمز وحده تقترب على الأرجح من تقديرات المسؤولين الأمريكيين البالغة 8 إلى 10 ملايين برميل يومياً، وفقاً لما نقلته «بلومبرغ» عن مصادر، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».

التكيف مع الضغوط الصعودية

وبين غولدمان ساكس أن زيادة عمليات العبور غير المعلنة للسفن المتخصصة، إلى جانب ارتفاع عمليات نقل الشحنات من سفينة إلى أخرى، تعكس قدرة المنتجين وشركات الشحن على التكيف مع الاضطرابات في الشرق الأوسط.

ولفت البنك إلى أن ارتفاع هذه التدفقات قد يحد من الضغوط الصعودية على أسعار النفط الخام حتى في حال استمرار الاضطرابات لفترة أطول.

وأوضح غولدمان ساكس أن تدفقات الغاز الطبيعي المسال والمنتجات النفطية المكررة لا تزال دون مستوياتها المعتادة، لافتا إلى أن البنك يرى فرصاً أكبر لارتفاع أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في أوروبا وأسعار المنتجات النفطية الآجلة مقارنة بأسعار النفط الخام في حال استمرار تعطل الإمدادات لفترات طويلة.