The Human Resources Development Fund opens new pathways for rehabilitation and empowerment for prisoners and those released, to enhance their professional readiness and assist them in integrating into the labor market through electronic training programs, professional guidance, and support for freelance work.



This comes under a cooperation memorandum signed by the fund with the National Committee for the Care of Prisoners, Released Individuals, and Their Families "Tarahum," aimed at developing the skills and capabilities of beneficiaries and enhancing their economic and social participation.



Program System



The signing ceremony of the memorandum took place at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the General Director of the Human Resources Development Fund, Turki Al-Jawaini, and the Secretary-General of the "Tarahum" committee, Engineer Ahmed Al-Shamrani. The memorandum allows prisoners and those released to benefit from the system of programs and services for human capital development provided by the fund, primarily including professional guidance, support for freelance work, and electronic training, in line with the needs of the labor market.



Competitiveness



The memorandum aims to expand opportunities for rehabilitation, training, and empowerment, and to assist beneficiaries in acquiring the necessary skills and experiences to enhance their professional readiness and competitiveness in the labor market, thereby supporting the sustainability of their economic and social participation.



The memorandum comes to enhance integration between the human capital development system and relevant entities, expanding opportunities for training, rehabilitation, and empowerment, and supporting the inclusiveness of economic participation for various segments of society.