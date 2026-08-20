فتح صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية مسارات جديدة للتأهيل والتمكين أمام السجناء والمفرج عنهم، لرفع جاهزيتهم المهنية ومساعدتهم على الاندماج في سوق العمل، من خلال برامج التدريب الإلكتروني والتوجيه والإرشاد المهني ودعم العمل الحر.

يأتي ذلك بموجب مذكرة تعاون أبرمها الصندوق مع اللجنة الوطنية لرعاية السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم «تراحم»، بهدف تطوير مهارات المستفيدين وقدراتهم وتعزيز مشاركتهم الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.

منظومة برامج

جرت مراسم توقيع المذكرة، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، بحضور وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد الراجحي، ومدير عام صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية تركي الجعويني، والأمين العام للجنة «تراحم» المهندس أحمد الشمراني. وتتيح المذكرة للسجناء والمفرج عنهم الاستفادة من منظومة برامج وخدمات تنمية رأس المال البشري التي يقدمها الصندوق، وفي مقدمتها التوجيه والإرشاد المهني، ودعم العمل الحر، والتدريب الإلكتروني، بما يتواءم مع حاجات سوق العمل.

قدرة على المنافسة

وتستهدف المذكرة توسيع فرص التأهيل والتدريب والتمكين، ومساعدة المستفيدين على اكتساب المهارات والخبرات اللازمة لرفع جاهزيتهم المهنية وقدرتهم على المنافسة في سوق العمل، بما يدعم استدامة مشاركتهم الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.

وتأتي المذكرة لتعزيز التكامل بين منظومة تنمية رأس المال البشري والجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يوسع فرص التدريب والتأهيل والتمكين، ويدعم شمولية المشاركة الاقتصادية لمختلف فئات المجتمع."