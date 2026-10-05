اتخذت حكومة الوحدة الوطنية في ليبيا خطوة جديدة لضبط حركة السلع في السوق المحلية، بعدما أصدرت وزارة الاقتصاد والتجارة قرارًا يحظر تصدير جميع المنتجات الزراعية باستثناء التمور، إلى جانب وقف تصدير الصناعات الغذائية المنتجة محليًا وإعادة تصدير السلع المستوردة.
وأصدر وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة سهيل أبوشيحة القرار رقم 493 لسنة 2026 بشأن تنظيم وضبط عمليات التصدير، في إطار إجراءات قالت الوزارة إنها تستهدف إعادة التوازن إلى الأسواق المحلية وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي وضمان استمرار توافر السلع الأساسية للمستهلكين.
وبموجب القرار، أصبح تصدير المنتجات الزراعية محظورًا، مع استثناء التمور، فيما شمل الحظر أيضًا الصناعات الغذائية المنتجة محليًا، على أن يستمر ذلك إلى حين استقرار أوضاع السوق المحلية. كما نص القرار على حظر إعادة تصدير جميع أنواع السلع والمنتجات التي سبق استيرادها إلى ليبيا.
وتقول وزارة الاقتصاد إن الإجراءات الجديدة تأتي لمنح السوق المحلية الأولوية في الحصول على المنتجات، وتأمين حاجات المستهلكين، وتعزيز استقرار الإمدادات الغذائية، خصوصًا في ظل الضغوط التي تواجهها الأسواق وارتفاع تكاليف عدد من السلع.
ويأتي القرار الجديد بعد سلسلة إجراءات اتخذتها وزارة الاقتصاد خلال الأشهر الماضية للحد من خروج بعض المنتجات من السوق المحلية. ففي أبريل الماضي، صدر القرار رقم 191 لسنة 2026 الذي حظر تصدير المنتجات الزراعية لمدة 90 يومًا، إلى حين التنسيق مع وزارة الزراعة والثروة الحيوانية والجهات المختصة.
كما اتجهت السلطات الليبية خلال الفترة الأخيرة إلى تشديد تنظيم حركة السلع والواردات، إذ بدأ في 30 سبتمبر تطبيق قرار يقضي بمنع توريد السلع والبضائع المخصصة للتجارة وإعادة البيع خارج القنوات المصرفية المعتمدة، مع ربط الإفراج الجمركي عن الشحنات باستكمال المتطلبات المصرفية والتجارية والجمركية.
وتضع هذه الإجراءات قضية الأمن الغذائي في صدارة السياسة التجارية الليبية، في وقت تعتمد فيه البلاد بدرجة كبيرة على الواردات لتغطية حاجاتها الغذائية.
وتشير تقديرات منظمة الأغذية والزراعة «فاو» إلى أن حاجات ليبيا من واردات الحبوب لموسم 2026-2027 تقدر بنحو 3.3 مليون طن، مقابل إنتاج محلي متوقع في حدود 150 ألف طن فقط، وهو ما يعكس الفجوة الكبيرة بين الإنتاج والاستهلاك.
وفي المقابل، قد يفرض حظر التصدير تحديات على المنتجين والمصدرين، خصوصًا القطاعات التي تعتمد على الأسواق الخارجية لتصريف فائض الإنتاج. وتبرز التمور مثالًا مهمًا في هذا السياق، إذ اختارت الوزارة استثناءها من الحظر، في ظل أهمية هذا المنتج للقطاع الزراعي الليبي وارتباطه بسلاسل إنتاج وتعبئة ونقل وتجارة خارجية.
وتشير بيانات «فاو» إلى أن إنتاج ليبيا من التمور بلغ نحو 188 ألف طن في 2023، ما يجعلها من أبرز المنتجات الزراعية الليبية ذات الحضور في الأسواق الخارجية. وكان منتجو التمور قد حذروا سابقًا من أن القيود على التصدير قد تؤدي إلى تراكم المخزونات والضغط على أسعار المنتج محليًا إذا لم تتوافر قنوات كافية لتصريف الفائض.
وتراهن الحكومة الليبية من خلال الإجراءات الجديدة على زيادة المعروض داخل السوق وتحقيق قدر أكبر من التوازن بين العرض والطلب، بينما يبقى التحدي الأساسي في قدرة السلطات على ضمان وفرة السلع واستقرار أسعارها دون الإضرار بالمنتجين أو تعطيل سلاسل التوريد والتصدير.
ويأتي ذلك بالتوازي مع تحرك حكومي لرفع مستويات المخزون التجاري والاستراتيجي من السلع الأساسية، بالتنسيق مع مصرف ليبيا المركزي والجهات المعنية، والانتقال تدريجيًا من التعامل مع النقص عند حدوثه إلى إدارة استباقية للمخزون وسلاسل الإمداد.
The Government of National Unity in Libya has taken a new step to regulate the movement of goods in the local market, after the Ministry of Economy and Trade issued a decision prohibiting the export of all agricultural products except for dates, along with halting the export of locally produced food industries and the re-export of imported goods.
The Minister of Economy and Trade, Suhail Abushihah, issued decision number 493 for the year 2026 regarding the organization and regulation of export operations, as part of measures the ministry said aim to restore balance to local markets, enhance food security, and ensure the continued availability of essential goods for consumers.
Under the decision, the export of agricultural products has been prohibited, with the exception of dates, while the ban also includes locally produced food industries, which will continue until the local market conditions stabilize. The decision also stipulated a ban on the re-export of all types of goods and products that were previously imported into Libya.
The Ministry of Economy states that the new measures come to prioritize the local market in obtaining products, securing consumer needs, and enhancing the stability of food supplies, especially in light of the pressures facing the markets and the rising costs of several goods.
The new decision follows a series of measures taken by the Ministry of Economy in recent months to limit the exit of certain products from the local market. In April, decision number 191 for the year 2026 was issued, which prohibited the export of agricultural products for 90 days, pending coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the relevant authorities.
Additionally, Libyan authorities have recently moved to tighten the regulation of the movement of goods and imports, as a decision came into effect on September 30 that prohibits the supply of goods and merchandise designated for trade and resale outside the approved banking channels, linking the customs release of shipments to the completion of banking, commercial, and customs requirements.
These measures place food security at the forefront of Libyan trade policy, at a time when the country relies heavily on imports to meet its food needs.
Estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicate that Libya's needs for grain imports for the 2026-2027 season are estimated at about 3.3 million tons, compared to a locally expected production of only around 150,000 tons, reflecting the significant gap between production and consumption.
On the other hand, the export ban may pose challenges for producers and exporters, especially in sectors that rely on external markets to sell surplus production. Dates stand out as an important example in this context, as the ministry chose to exempt them from the ban, given the importance of this product to the Libyan agricultural sector and its connection to production, packaging, transport, and foreign trade chains.
FAO data indicates that Libya's date production reached about 188,000 tons in 2023, making it one of the most prominent Libyan agricultural products present in external markets. Date producers had previously warned that export restrictions could lead to stockpiling and pressure on local product prices if sufficient channels for selling the surplus were not available.
The Libyan government, through the new measures, aims to increase the supply within the market and achieve a greater balance between supply and demand, while the main challenge remains the authorities' ability to ensure the availability of goods and the stability of their prices without harming producers or disrupting supply and export chains.
This comes in parallel with a government move to raise levels of commercial and strategic stocks of essential goods, in coordination with the Central Bank of Libya and the relevant authorities, and to gradually transition from dealing with shortages as they occur to proactive management of stocks and supply chains.