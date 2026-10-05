The Government of National Unity in Libya has taken a new step to regulate the movement of goods in the local market, after the Ministry of Economy and Trade issued a decision prohibiting the export of all agricultural products except for dates, along with halting the export of locally produced food industries and the re-export of imported goods.

The Minister of Economy and Trade, Suhail Abushihah, issued decision number 493 for the year 2026 regarding the organization and regulation of export operations, as part of measures the ministry said aim to restore balance to local markets, enhance food security, and ensure the continued availability of essential goods for consumers.

Under the decision, the export of agricultural products has been prohibited, with the exception of dates, while the ban also includes locally produced food industries, which will continue until the local market conditions stabilize. The decision also stipulated a ban on the re-export of all types of goods and products that were previously imported into Libya.

The Ministry of Economy states that the new measures come to prioritize the local market in obtaining products, securing consumer needs, and enhancing the stability of food supplies, especially in light of the pressures facing the markets and the rising costs of several goods.

The new decision follows a series of measures taken by the Ministry of Economy in recent months to limit the exit of certain products from the local market. In April, decision number 191 for the year 2026 was issued, which prohibited the export of agricultural products for 90 days, pending coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the relevant authorities.

Additionally, Libyan authorities have recently moved to tighten the regulation of the movement of goods and imports, as a decision came into effect on September 30 that prohibits the supply of goods and merchandise designated for trade and resale outside the approved banking channels, linking the customs release of shipments to the completion of banking, commercial, and customs requirements.

These measures place food security at the forefront of Libyan trade policy, at a time when the country relies heavily on imports to meet its food needs.

Estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicate that Libya's needs for grain imports for the 2026-2027 season are estimated at about 3.3 million tons, compared to a locally expected production of only around 150,000 tons, reflecting the significant gap between production and consumption.

On the other hand, the export ban may pose challenges for producers and exporters, especially in sectors that rely on external markets to sell surplus production. Dates stand out as an important example in this context, as the ministry chose to exempt them from the ban, given the importance of this product to the Libyan agricultural sector and its connection to production, packaging, transport, and foreign trade chains.

FAO data indicates that Libya's date production reached about 188,000 tons in 2023, making it one of the most prominent Libyan agricultural products present in external markets. Date producers had previously warned that export restrictions could lead to stockpiling and pressure on local product prices if sufficient channels for selling the surplus were not available.

The Libyan government, through the new measures, aims to increase the supply within the market and achieve a greater balance between supply and demand, while the main challenge remains the authorities' ability to ensure the availability of goods and the stability of their prices without harming producers or disrupting supply and export chains.

This comes in parallel with a government move to raise levels of commercial and strategic stocks of essential goods, in coordination with the Central Bank of Libya and the relevant authorities, and to gradually transition from dealing with shortages as they occur to proactive management of stocks and supply chains.