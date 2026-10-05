اتخذت حكومة الوحدة الوطنية في ليبيا خطوة جديدة لضبط حركة السلع في السوق المحلية، بعدما أصدرت وزارة الاقتصاد والتجارة قرارًا يحظر تصدير جميع المنتجات الزراعية باستثناء التمور، إلى جانب وقف تصدير الصناعات الغذائية المنتجة محليًا وإعادة تصدير السلع المستوردة.

وأصدر وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة سهيل أبوشيحة القرار رقم 493 لسنة 2026 بشأن تنظيم وضبط عمليات التصدير، في إطار إجراءات قالت الوزارة إنها تستهدف إعادة التوازن إلى الأسواق المحلية وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي وضمان استمرار توافر السلع الأساسية للمستهلكين.

وبموجب القرار، أصبح تصدير المنتجات الزراعية محظورًا، مع استثناء التمور، فيما شمل الحظر أيضًا الصناعات الغذائية المنتجة محليًا، على أن يستمر ذلك إلى حين استقرار أوضاع السوق المحلية. كما نص القرار على حظر إعادة تصدير جميع أنواع السلع والمنتجات التي سبق استيرادها إلى ليبيا.

وتقول وزارة الاقتصاد إن الإجراءات الجديدة تأتي لمنح السوق المحلية الأولوية في الحصول على المنتجات، وتأمين حاجات المستهلكين، وتعزيز استقرار الإمدادات الغذائية، خصوصًا في ظل الضغوط التي تواجهها الأسواق وارتفاع تكاليف عدد من السلع.

ويأتي القرار الجديد بعد سلسلة إجراءات اتخذتها وزارة الاقتصاد خلال الأشهر الماضية للحد من خروج بعض المنتجات من السوق المحلية. ففي أبريل الماضي، صدر القرار رقم 191 لسنة 2026 الذي حظر تصدير المنتجات الزراعية لمدة 90 يومًا، إلى حين التنسيق مع وزارة الزراعة والثروة الحيوانية والجهات المختصة.

كما اتجهت السلطات الليبية خلال الفترة الأخيرة إلى تشديد تنظيم حركة السلع والواردات، إذ بدأ في 30 سبتمبر تطبيق قرار يقضي بمنع توريد السلع والبضائع المخصصة للتجارة وإعادة البيع خارج القنوات المصرفية المعتمدة، مع ربط الإفراج الجمركي عن الشحنات باستكمال المتطلبات المصرفية والتجارية والجمركية.

وتضع هذه الإجراءات قضية الأمن الغذائي في صدارة السياسة التجارية الليبية، في وقت تعتمد فيه البلاد بدرجة كبيرة على الواردات لتغطية حاجاتها الغذائية.

وتشير تقديرات منظمة الأغذية والزراعة «فاو» إلى أن حاجات ليبيا من واردات الحبوب لموسم 2026-2027 تقدر بنحو 3.3 مليون طن، مقابل إنتاج محلي متوقع في حدود 150 ألف طن فقط، وهو ما يعكس الفجوة الكبيرة بين الإنتاج والاستهلاك.

وفي المقابل، قد يفرض حظر التصدير تحديات على المنتجين والمصدرين، خصوصًا القطاعات التي تعتمد على الأسواق الخارجية لتصريف فائض الإنتاج. وتبرز التمور مثالًا مهمًا في هذا السياق، إذ اختارت الوزارة استثناءها من الحظر، في ظل أهمية هذا المنتج للقطاع الزراعي الليبي وارتباطه بسلاسل إنتاج وتعبئة ونقل وتجارة خارجية.

وتشير بيانات «فاو» إلى أن إنتاج ليبيا من التمور بلغ نحو 188 ألف طن في 2023، ما يجعلها من أبرز المنتجات الزراعية الليبية ذات الحضور في الأسواق الخارجية. وكان منتجو التمور قد حذروا سابقًا من أن القيود على التصدير قد تؤدي إلى تراكم المخزونات والضغط على أسعار المنتج محليًا إذا لم تتوافر قنوات كافية لتصريف الفائض.

وتراهن الحكومة الليبية من خلال الإجراءات الجديدة على زيادة المعروض داخل السوق وتحقيق قدر أكبر من التوازن بين العرض والطلب، بينما يبقى التحدي الأساسي في قدرة السلطات على ضمان وفرة السلع واستقرار أسعارها دون الإضرار بالمنتجين أو تعطيل سلاسل التوريد والتصدير.

ويأتي ذلك بالتوازي مع تحرك حكومي لرفع مستويات المخزون التجاري والاستراتيجي من السلع الأساسية، بالتنسيق مع مصرف ليبيا المركزي والجهات المعنية، والانتقال تدريجيًا من التعامل مع النقص عند حدوثه إلى إدارة استباقية للمخزون وسلاسل الإمداد.