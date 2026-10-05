As the "Yemen Dawn" operation commenced to restore the state's sovereignty, liberate Sana'a, and end the coup, the advisor to the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Abdulmalik al-Makhlafi, confirmed that "the Houthis have fallen into the trap they created themselves."



A confrontation different from previous ones



Al-Makhlafi stated in a post on his account on the "X" platform today (Monday) that the military operation launched by the government forces aims to reach the capital Sana'a and end the Houthi group's project, noting that the current confrontation is different from previous ones. He pointed out that the Houthis realize that this time is not like the past; the goal of the confrontation is no longer to maintain the status quo or achieve progress here and there, but to reach Sana'a and end their project, so that peace can prevail in Yemen and the region. The presidential advisor emphasized that the Houthis "made a mistake when they ignited battles in Al-Mokha, the western coast, Bab al-Mandab, and Al-Hujariya, and they were deceived by some progress, considering that they have 'fallen into the trap they made with their own hands.'” He indicated that "Yemen Dawn" is looming on the horizon, explaining that the Yemeni leadership and its armed forces chose to respond to the battles that he said the Houthis are waging "in the service of Iran." Al-Makhlafi called on Yemenis in the areas where the liberation battles begin to support the armed forces and urged the unification of voices in support of them, in the face of what he described as the "Houthi psychological war."



Field developments on several fronts



Al-Makhlafi's statements coincided with ongoing field developments on several fronts following the announcement of the start of military operations, as the joint Yemeni forces took control of Bab al-Mandab and Dhubab and advanced towards Al-Mokha, marking a significant and strategic turning point. The Coalition to Support Legitimacy confirmed the destruction of 324 high-value targets with the launch of the "Yemen Dawn" operation and the securing of air protection for the Bab al-Mandab Strait. It clarified that 100 fighter jets participated in the operation early this morning. Military sources reported that the Yemeni forces are launching attacks on the Houthis from three fronts in northern, western, and southern Yemen.



Strategic attack on Sana'a



The Yemeni forces announced the commencement of a "strategic attack" operation on Sana'a. They added that they are utilizing modern capabilities in the strategic attack on the capital. The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, announced yesterday (Sunday) the start of military operations to reclaim what remains of the republic's territory and to establish the authority of the state and its institutions over the entire national territory, following what he described as the exhaustion of opportunities for calm. He reiterated today the launch of the extensive "Yemen Dawn" operation on several fronts against the Houthi militias.