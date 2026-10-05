فيما انطلقت عملية «فجر اليمن» لاستعادة سيادة الدولة وتحرير صنعاء وإنهاء الانقلاب، أكد مستشار رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني عبدالملك المخلافي أن «الحوثيين وقعوا في المصيدة التي صنعوها بأنفسهم».


مواجهة مختلفة عن سابقاتها


وقال المخلافي في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن العملية العسكرية التي أطلقتها القوات الحكومية تستهدف الوصول إلى العاصمة صنعاء وإنهاء مشروع جماعة الحوثي، مشيرا إلى أن المواجهة الحالية تختلف عن سابقاتها. ولفت إلى أن الحوثيين يدركون أن هذه المرة ليست كسابقاتها؛ فلم يعد هدف المواجهة الحفاظ على الوضع القائم أو تحقيق تقدم هنا وهناك، بل الوصول إلى صنعاء وإنهاء مشروعهم، ليعم السلام اليمن والمنطقة. وشدد المستشار الرئاسي على أن الحوثيين «أخطأوا حين أشعلوا معارك المخا والساحل الغربي وباب المندب والحجرية، واغتروا ببعض التقدم، معتبراً أنهم»وقعوا في المصيدة التي صنعوها بأيديهم«. وأشار إلى أن»فجر اليمن«يلوح في الأفق، موضحاً أن القيادة اليمنية وقواتها المسلحة اختارت الرد على المعارك التي قال إن الحوثيين يخوضونها»في خدمة إيران«. ودعا المخلافي اليمنيين في المناطق التي تبدأ فيها معارك التحرير إلى دعم القوات المسلحة، كما دعا إلى توحيد الأصوات المؤيدة لها، في مواجهة ما وصفه بـ»الحرب النفسية الحوثية«.


تطورات ميدانية في عدة جبهات


وتزامنت تصريحات المخلافي مع استمرار التطورات الميدانية في عدة جبهات عقب إعلان بدء العمليات العسكرية، إذ سيطرت القوات اليمنية المشتركة على باب المندب، وذوباب وتقدمت نحو المخا، في نقطة تحول ميدانية وإستراتيجية. وأكد تحالف دعم الشرعية تدمير 324 هدفا عالي القيمة مع انطلاق عملية»فجر اليمن«، وتأمين الحماية الجوية لمضيق باب المندب. وأوضح أن 100 طائرة مقاتلة شاركت فجر اليوم في العملية. وتحدثت مصادر عسكرية أن القوات اليمنية تشن هجمات على الحوثيين من ثلاث جبهات في شمال اليمن وغربه وجنوبه.


هجوم استراتيجي على صنعاء


وأعلنت القوات اليمنية بدء تنفيذ عملية»هجوم استراتيجي«على صنعاء. وأضافت أنها تستخدم قدرات حديثة في الهجوم الاستراتيجي على العاصمة. وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي أعلن أمس (الأحد) بدء العمليات العسكرية لاستعادة ما تبقى من أراضي الجمهورية وبسط سلطة الدولة ومؤسساتها على كامل التراب الوطني، عقب ما وصفه باستنفاد فرص التهدئة. ليعلن مجددا اليوم انطلاق عملية»فجر اليمن" الواسعة على عدة جبهات ضد المليشيات الحوثية.