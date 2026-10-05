In a notable development within the investigations related to the incident involving the (Fly Dubai) flight, the Australian (RMIT) University revealed that the Omani co-pilot Hammam Al-Hammami, who is accused of attempting to carry out a suicide act on board the flight heading to Israel, did not complete his studies there, despite having previously enrolled in an engineering program at the university.

The university's statement, reported by (Bloomberg) agency, adds a new layer of questions regarding the time Al-Hammami spent in Australia, a period that has become a focal point for investigators who are examining whether his stay there played a role in his behavioral change or potential radicalization.

The university clarified that it is "aware of the media reports concerning a former student," but refrained from providing any additional details due to the ongoing investigations, confirming that Al-Hammami did not meet the requirements for obtaining an academic qualification in engineering.

Al-Hammami is currently under investigation in the UAE, after being transferred from Saudi Arabia along with the Indian pilot, in a move that sources familiar with the matter confirmed was made based on directives from the UAE's State Security Agency.

The (Associated Press) agency quoted a source close to the investigation stating that there are currently no indications linking Al-Hammami to Iran, while a Gulf diplomat noted that investigators are trying to determine whether he acted alone or has ties to extremist groups, a hypothesis that is dismissed by Israeli security assessments which suggest he acted on personal initiative.

As investigations continue on multiple levels, the motives of the co-pilot remain shrouded in mystery, in an incident that has transformed from an occurrence within the cockpit to a regional file intertwining security, educational, and political questions.