A father of two who flew by chance.. the other side of the captain of the (Fly Dubai) flight that put Indian captain Sumeet Machhar's name in the headlines after the recent incident reveals a completely different aspect of the man for whom flying was not a childhood dream, but rather came into the world of aviation by coincidence.

Machhar grew up in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai in a Gujarati family involved in the textile trade and industry, studying a field related to it and then management, and it was expected that he would join the family business, according to (Indian Express).

An Unexpected Turn



His life took a new direction when he attended a seminar on aviation at the age of nineteen, leading to the idea of pursuing a career in piloting, and he later traveled to New Zealand for training. Although his mother was apprehensive about him entering the world of aviation, his father was more accepting of his choice, especially since flying 15 to 17 years ago was not a common career option in his surroundings as it became later.

A Career Spanning Years



After training, Machhar entered the commercial aviation world and worked for years at the Indian company (SpiceJet) before moving to (Fly Dubai), where he serves as a captain on Boeing 737 aircraft. According to (Hindustan Times), he joined the company in June 2022 after a long career with (SpiceJet).

The Pilot and the Father



As for the personal side of his life, it is reflected in his previous statements about his family; he is married and a father of two, and he makes sure to separate his life in the cockpit from his life at home. He has spoken about how his perspective on life changed after marriage and fatherhood, explaining that once his work is done, he does not want his day to continue discussing airplanes, as his children are waiting for him at home and want to play with him, indicating his commitment to returning to his role as a father after flights.

Indian reports indicate that Machhar is married to Sonal and they have two children, and the family resides in Dubai, while his parents live in Mumbai. After the (Fly Dubai) incident, his father Bhupender Machhar told NDTV that bravery has been a characteristic of his son since childhood. Thus, the young man who was preparing to work in the family business found himself as a captain of a commercial aircraft, before his name became a focus of international interest, while his old phrases about returning from every flight to his children took on a completely different meaning after the incident.

