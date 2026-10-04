أب لطفلين طار بالصدفة.. الوجه الآخر لقائد رحلة (فلاي دبي) التي تصدّر اسم الكابتن الهندي سميت ماتشار عناوين الصحف بعد الحادثة الأخيرة، يكشف جانبًا مختلفًا تمامًا عن الرجل الذي لم يكن الطيران حلم طفولته، بل جاء إلى عالم الطيران من باب المصادفة.

نشأ ماتشار في منطقة غاتكوبار بمومباي وسط عائلة غوجاراتية تعمل في تجارة وصناعة المنسوجات، ودرس مجالًا مرتبطًا بها ثم الإدارة، وكان من المتوقع أن ينضم إلى عمل العائلة، بحسب (إنديان إكسبرس).

منعطف غير متوقع


حياته اتخذت مسارًا جديدًا حين حضر ندوة عن الطيران في سن التاسعة عشرة، لتبدأ فكرة احتراف قيادة الطائرات، ويسافر لاحقًا إلى نيوزيلندا لتلقي التدريب. ورغم أن والدته كانت تخشى دخوله عالم الطيران، فإن والده كان أكثر تقبّلًا لاختياره، خصوصًا أن الطيران قبل 15 إلى 17 عامًا لم يكن خيارًا مهنيًا مألوفًا في محيطه كما أصبح لاحقًا.

مسيرة تمتد لسنوات


بعد التدريب، دخل ماتشار عالم الطيران التجاري وعمل لسنوات في شركة (سبايس جيت) الهندية قبل انتقاله إلى (فلاي دبي)، حيث يعمل قائدًا على طائرات بوينغ 737. ووفق (هندوستان تايمز)، انضم إلى الشركة في يونيو 2022 بعد مسيرة طويلة مع (سبايس جيت).

الطيار والأب


أما الجانب الشخصي في حياته، فيظهر في تصريحاته السابقة عن أسرته؛ فهو متزوج وأب لطفلين، ويحرص على الفصل بين حياته داخل قُمرة القيادة وحياته في المنزل. وقد تحدث عن تغيّر نظرته إلى الحياة بعد الزواج والأبوة، موضحًا أنه بمجرد انتهاء عمله لا يريد أن يستمر يومه في الحديث عن الطائرات، وأن أطفاله ينتظرونه في المنزل ويريدون اللعب معه، في إشارة إلى حرصه على العودة إلى دوره كأب بعد الرحلات.

وتشير تقارير هندية إلى أن ماتشار متزوج من سونال ولهما طفلان، وأن الأسرة تقيم في دبي، بينما يعيش والداه في مومباي. وبعد حادثة (فلاي دبي)، قال والده بهوبندر ماتشار لقناة NDTV إن الشجاعة كانت من سمات ابنه منذ طفولته. وهكذا، فإن الشاب الذي كان يستعد للعمل في تجارة العائلة وجد نفسه قائدًا لطائرة تجارية، قبل أن يتحول اسمه إلى محور اهتمام دولي، فيما اكتسبت عباراته القديمة عن العودة من كل رحلة إلى أطفاله معنى مختلفًا تمامًا بعد الحادثة.